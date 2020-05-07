Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Uniper SE    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/07 08:20:08 am
24.64 EUR   +1.82%
08:09aUniper extends delay to restart of Russian coal-fired plant
RE
04:14aUNIPER : Presentation Interim Results Q1 2020 (printer friendly version)
PU
04:09aUNIPER : Presentation Interim Results Q1 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Uniper extends delay to restart of Russian coal-fired plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 08:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf

The restart of German utility Uniper's troubled Berezovskaya 3 plant in Russia has been further delayed, the company said on Thursday, citing coronavirus-related quarantine measures.

The 800 megawatt lignite unit, which was damaged by a fire more than four years ago, is now expected to resume commercial operations at the end of the year, having previously been scheduled for a third-quarter restart.

Uniper, which is majority-owned by Finland's Fortum, said that work on the station, which is run by Uniper's Russian subsidiary Unipro, is being disrupted by strict quarantine measures.

The unit has been out of service since February 2016, taking roughly 120 million euros out of Uniper's annual operating profit, said finance chief Sascha Bibert.

"This has been painful for Uniper," Bibert told reporters. His predecessor Christopher Delbrueck in 2017 flagged a restart of the unit in the third quarter of 2019.

The update on the plant came as the company reported that first-quarter operating profit more than tripled to 651 million euros, boosted by its gas business and higher power prices.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Michelle Martin and David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ 2.53% 15.19 Delayed Quote.-32.66%
UNIPER SE 0.83% 24.54 Delayed Quote.-17.99%
UNIPRO -1.92% 2.806 End-of-day quote.-2.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNIPER SE
08:09aUniper extends delay to restart of Russian coal-fired plant
RE
04:14aUNIPER : Presentation Interim Results Q1 2020 (printer friendly version)
PU
04:09aUNIPER : Presentation Interim Results Q1 2020
PU
03:53aUNIPER : expects coal closure details from German government over summer
RE
01:44aUNIPER : reaffirms 2020 financial targets after solid first-quarter operating pe..
PU
01:30aUNIPER : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan
MD
04/27UNIPER : HSBC remains a Sell rating
MD
04/24UNIPER : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/24UNIPER : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/23UNIPER : expects very strong first quarter for financial year 2020 - earnings ou..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 71 500 M
EBIT 2020 860 M
Net income 2020 623 M
Debt 2020 1 892 M
Yield 2020 5,69%
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
EV / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 8 856 M
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,98  €
Last Close Price 24,20  €
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Schierenbeck Chief Executive Officer
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chie Operating Officer
Sascha Bibert Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Biniek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPER SE-17.99%9 566
ORSTED A/S0.17%41 970
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.56%40 707
SEMPRA ENERGY-19.45%35 695
E.ON SE-4.62%25 584
ENGIE-33.49%24 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group