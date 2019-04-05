Uniper : sells remaining stake in Brazil based Eneva S.A.

Uniper sells its remaining 6% stake in Brazil-based Eneva S.A. within a secondary placement by several shareholders in Eneva. Uniper expects to receive proceeds of about €75 million equivalent. The settlement of the secondary placement is expected to take place on April 10, 2019. As a result of this divestment, Uniper has no further business operations in Brazil.
Eneva is a Brazil-based integrated energy company active in gas production and power generation.
For more information, visit http://www.eneva.com.br/en/.
Uniper´s Chief Financial Officer Christopher Delbrück says: 'In line with our corporate strategy, we consider non-strategic shareholdings for asset rotation. The sale of our Eneva stake is an example of how we're systematically implementing this strategy.'
Disclaimer
Uniper SE published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 07:01:07 UTC