Uniper : sells remaining stake in Brazil based Eneva S.A.

Uniper sells its remaining 6% stake in Brazil-based Eneva S.A. within a secondary placement by several shareholders in Eneva. Uniper expects to receive proceeds of about €75 million equivalent. The settlement of the secondary placement is expected to take place on April 10, 2019. As a result of this divestment, Uniper has no further business operations in Brazil.

Eneva is a Brazil-based integrated energy company active in gas production and power generation.

For more information, visit http://www.eneva.com.br/en/.

Uniper´s Chief Financial Officer Christopher Delbrück says: 'In line with our corporate strategy, we consider non-strategic shareholdings for asset rotation. The sale of our Eneva stake is an example of how we're systematically implementing this strategy.'