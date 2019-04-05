Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Uniper SE    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Uniper : sells remaining stake in Brazil based Eneva S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 03:02am EDT

Uniper sells its remaining 6% stake in Brazil-based Eneva S.A. within a secondary placement by several shareholders in Eneva. Uniper expects to receive proceeds of about €75 million equivalent. The settlement of the secondary placement is expected to take place on April 10, 2019. As a result of this divestment, Uniper has no further business operations in Brazil.

Eneva is a Brazil-based integrated energy company active in gas production and power generation.

For more information, visit http://www.eneva.com.br/en/.

Uniper´s Chief Financial Officer Christopher Delbrück says: 'In line with our corporate strategy, we consider non-strategic shareholdings for asset rotation. The sale of our Eneva stake is an example of how we're systematically implementing this strategy.'

Disclaimer

Uniper SE published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 07:01:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIPER SE
03:02aUNIPER : sells remaining stake in Brazil based Eneva S.A.
PU
04/04UNIPER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
04/02UNIPER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/01UNIPER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/29UNIPER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/28UNIPER : new Sustainability Plan for 2019 - 2022
PU
03/27UNIPER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/26UNIPER : Methanation plant in Falkenhagen starts operation and supplies syntheti..
PU
03/22Uniper sells stake in Italian LNG plant in 400 million euro deal
RE
03/22UNIPER : divests its stake in OLT Offshore LNG Toscana
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 75 323 M
EBIT 2019 779 M
Net income 2019 491 M
Debt 2019 1 872 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 21,07
P/E ratio 2020 14,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 10 068 M
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 24,4 €
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
A. B. Wilhelm Reutersberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Eckhard Rümmler Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Jost Delbrück Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Biniek Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Jagodzinski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPER SE21.86%11 112
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-13.01%42 218
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.93%37 994
ENGIE7.54%36 549
SEMPRA ENERGY17.61%34 720
ORSTED17.93%32 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About