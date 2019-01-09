Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Uniper SE    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE (UN01)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/09 03:27:25 am
23.665 EUR   +0.74%
2018Thyssenkrupp defends landmark split as scepticism mounts
RE
2018Thyssenkrupp defends landmark split as scepticism mounts
RE
2018Split marks only first step in Thyssenkrupp renewal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Uniper : to build new gas power plant in Irsching

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 02:39am EST

09.01.2019 / 08:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • TenneT awards contract under tender for 'special grid facilities'
  • Planned generating capacity of 300 megawatts
  • Commissioning scheduled for October 2022
  • Further step in implementing the Uniper strategy

Uniper has been awarded the contract from grid operator TenneT to build a gas power plant with a capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) in Irsching near Ingolstadt. Uniper will build and operate the plant. TenneT made the announcement today. Starting on October 1, 2022, the power plant will be on stand-by to serve as a 'safety cushion' by supplying power in special emergency circumstances. As a 'special grid facility', it will not serve the market and will instead be available on short notice any time system reliability is at risk. For policy makers it serves the goal of ensuring supply system reliability going forward.

In late June 2018 TenneT, together with grid operators Amprion and TransnetBW, issued a call for bids throughout Europe for a total capacity of 1200 MW for special grid facilities pursuant to § 11(3) EnWG [Energy Industry Act] without reference to any particular type of technology. 300 MW will be assigned to each of four regions in southern Germany. Grid operator TenneT has now awarded the first contract for the southern Bavarian region.

Eckhardt Rümmler, Uniper board member and Chief Operating Officer (COO), commented: 'I am pleased that Uniper won the competition for a 'special grid facility' to assure a reliable supply of electricity. For this, we will build and operate a new gas power plant. Their high flexibility makes gas power plants ideal for balancing out the increasing share of non-controllable electricity generated from wind and solar energy. They should therefore play an important role when it comes to Germany achieving its ambitious climate goals without incurring excessive risks in supplying industry and homes with electricity. Given the anticipated stable earnings it will generate, this project is a further step in implementing our strategy to significantly increase revenue that is not dependent on the wholesale market.'

Uniper already operates several units at the site. The Ulrich Hartmann plant (Irsching 4, 561 MW) went into operation in 2011 and, with an efficiency rate of 60.4 percent, is one of the most efficient combined cycle facilities worldwide. Block 5 (likewise combined cycle, 846 MW) became operational in 2010 and, with its efficiency rating of 59.7 percent, is also one of the most modern combined cycle plants in Europe. Alongside Uniper, with its 50.2 percent share, N-ERGIE (25.2 percent) Mainova (15.6 percent), and ENTEGA (9 percent) also have stakes in Irsching 5. Irsching 4 and 5 are currently operated under the so-called grid reserve directive (Netzreserveverordnung). They therefore will be used only when their output is needed to maintain grid stability. The oil-fired block 3 (415 MW) was slated to be permanently shut down in 2012. Owing to the grid situation in southern Germany, the facility has been held in reserve since then for grid operator TenneT.

About Uniper
Uniper is a leading international energy company with operations in more than 40 countries and around 12,000 employees. Uniper's business is to provide a reliable supply of energy and related services. Its main operations include power generation in Europe and Russia and global energy trading. Its headquarters are in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Please direct queries to:

Leif Erichsen
T +49 2 11-45 79-35 70
M +49 1 71-5 63 92 42
leif.erichsen@uniper.energy

Georg Oppermann
T +49 211-45 79-55 32
M +49 178-4 39 48 47
georg.oppermann@uniper.energy

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Uniper SE management and other information currently available to Uniper. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Uniper SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments

09.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Uniper SE published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 07:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIPER SE
02:39aUNIPER : to build new gas power plant in Irsching
PU
02:30aUNIPER : to build new gas power plant in Irsching
EQ
01/08UNIPER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018Tough to stop Nord Stream 2 now it's being built - EU's Oettinger
RE
2018UNIPER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH
RE
2018UNIPER : and EPH enter into exclusive negotiations for the sale of Uniper's acti..
PU
2018UNIPER : and EPH enter into exclusive negotiations for the sale of Uniper's acti..
PU
2018UNIPER : and EPH enter into exclusive negotiations for the sale of Uniper's acti..
EQ
2018UNIPER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 75 397 M
EBIT 2018 888 M
Net income 2018 49,3 M
Debt 2018 2 046 M
Yield 2018 3,66%
P/E ratio 2018 43,37
P/E ratio 2019 15,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 8 449 M
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 24,3 €
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
A. B. Wilhelm Reutersberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Eckhard Rümmler Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Jost Delbrück Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Biniek Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Jagodzinski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPER SE3.94%9 682
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.67%46 823
ENGIE5.07%36 295
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.60%33 806
SEMPRA ENERGY2.08%30 223
ORSTED0.96%28 350
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.