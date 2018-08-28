Log in
UNIPETROL AS
UNIPETROL : Squeeze out of UNIPETROL, a.s.' participation securities

08/28/2018 | 02:37pm CEST

​UNIPETROL, a.s. (hereinafter 'UNIPETROL') informs that the General Meeting of UNIPETROL, a.s., held on 28 August 2018, adopted a decision on the squeeze out of all UNIPETROL's participation securities to Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spółka Akcyjna (hereinafter 'PKN ORLEN S.A.'), a joint stock company established and existing under the laws of the Republic of Poland, with its registered office at Chemików 7, 09-411 Płock, Republic of Poland, registered in the Register of Entrepreneurs maintained by the District Court in the Capital City of Warsaw in Warsaw, XIV Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number: 0000028860 as the majority shareholder in accordance with § 375 and 382 of the Business Corporations Act.

Pursuant to this General Meeting resolution, PKN ORLEN S.A. will, subject to terms set forth in this General Meeting resolution and relevant legal regulations, provide other UNIPETROL shareholders, eventually pledgees if establishing of a pledge of other shareholders´ shares in UNIPETROL is evidenced, a monetary consideration of CZK 380 per one UNIPETROL share.

Important Notice

In accordance with Section 385 (1) of the Business Corporations Act, ownership of other shares of UNIPETROL shall transfer to PKN ORLEN S.A. upon lapse of one month from publication of registration of the General Meeting resolution on the squeeze out of all participation securities in the Commercial Register. UNIIPETROL will publish information regarding date of the publication of the UNIPETROL General Meeting resolution on the squeeze out of all participation securities in the Commercial Register through a regulatory announcement - inside information.

In Prague, 28 August 2018
UNIPETROL, a.s.
Regulatory announcement No. 33/2018

Disclaimer

Unipetrol a.s. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 12:36:05 UTC
Financials (CZK)
Sales 2018 113 B
EBIT 2018 9 329 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 7 595 M
Yield 2018 3,94%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,54x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 68 998 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 403  CZK
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Krzysztof Zdziarski Chairman-Management Board
Zbigniew Leszczynski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Miroslaw Kastelik Chief Financial Officer
Tomasz Wiatrak Head-Legal, Retail, Strategy, M&A, IT & Projects
Tomas Herink Head-Research, Development & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPETROL AS3 132
CHEVRON CORPORATION-4.94%228 041
HOLLYFRONTIER CORP43.65%12 963
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-7.12%11 512
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION-30.09%11 191
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.19.91%10 101
