UNIPETROL : Squeeze out of UNIPETROL, a.s.’ participation securities

​UNIPETROL, a.s. (hereinafter 'UNIPETROL') informs that the General Meeting of UNIPETROL, a.s., held on 28 August 2018, adopted a decision on the squeeze out of all UNIPETROL's participation securities to Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spółka Akcyjna (hereinafter 'PKN ORLEN S.A.'), a joint stock company established and existing under the laws of the Republic of Poland, with its registered office at Chemików 7, 09-411 Płock, Republic of Poland, registered in the Register of Entrepreneurs maintained by the District Court in the Capital City of Warsaw in Warsaw, XIV Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number: 0000028860 as the majority shareholder in accordance with § 375 and 382 of the Business Corporations Act.

Pursuant to this General Meeting resolution, PKN ORLEN S.A. will, subject to terms set forth in this General Meeting resolution and relevant legal regulations, provide other UNIPETROL shareholders, eventually pledgees if establishing of a pledge of other shareholders´ shares in UNIPETROL is evidenced, a monetary consideration of CZK 380 per one UNIPETROL share.



Important Notice

In accordance with Section 385 (1) of the Business Corporations Act, ownership of other shares of UNIPETROL shall transfer to PKN ORLEN S.A. upon lapse of one month from publication of registration of the General Meeting resolution on the squeeze out of all participation securities in the Commercial Register. UNIIPETROL will publish information regarding date of the publication of the UNIPETROL General Meeting resolution on the squeeze out of all participation securities in the Commercial Register through a regulatory announcement - inside information.

In Prague, 28 August 2018

UNIPETROL, a.s.

Regulatory announcement No. 33/2018



