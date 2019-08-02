Unipol Gruppo Finanziario : Notice Interim financial report 1H19 Unipol Gruppo

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Registered Office in Bologna, Via Stalingrado 45 - Fully Paid-Up Share Capital € 3,365,292,408.03

Tax Identification Number and Bologna Companies' Register Number 00284160371

Parent Company of the Unipol Insurance Group register of parent company under no. 046

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

AT 30 JUNE 2019

It is hereby announced that the interim financial report at 30 June 2019 shall be made available to the public, on the date hereof, at the registered office in Bologna, Via Stalingrado 45, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com), and on the company's website www.unipol.it (under the section Investors).

Notice is also given that the Independent Auditor's Report shall be made available to the public, in the same manner, on 6 August 2019.

Bologna, 2 August 2019

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.