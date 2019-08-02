Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Unipol Gruppo Finanziario    UNI   IT0004810054

UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO

(UNI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario : Notice Interim financial report 1H19 Unipol Gruppo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 01:55am EDT

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Registered Office in Bologna, Via Stalingrado 45 - Fully Paid-Up Share Capital 3,365,292,408.03

Tax Identification Number and Bologna Companies' Register Number 00284160371

Parent Company of the Unipol Insurance Group register of parent company under no. 046

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

AT 30 JUNE 2019

It is hereby announced that the interim financial report at 30 June 2019 shall be made available to the public, on the date hereof, at the registered office in Bologna, Via Stalingrado 45, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com), and on the company's website www.unipol.it (under the section Investors).

Notice is also given that the Independent Auditor's Report shall be made available to the public, in the same manner, on 6 August 2019.

Bologna, 2 August 2019

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 05:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO
01:55aUNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO : Corporate › Financial Consolidated Results fo..
PU
01:55aUNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO : Notice Interim financial report 1H19 Unipol Gruppo
PU
07/31UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO : Corporate › Financial Sale of Unipol Banca to..
PU
07/12UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of SIAT-Societa Italian..
AQ
06/25CORPORATE &RSAQUO; FINANCIAL SUSTAIN : announcement of the Unipol Group results ..
PU
06/12UNIPOL GRUPPO : Corporate › Governance Publication of the updated Article..
PU
05/30UNIPOL GRUPPO : Corporate › Financial Publication of documentation
PU
05/29CORPORATE &RSAQUO; FINANCIAL UNIPOL : Fitch improves UnipolSai's rating to BBB+
PU
05/20UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/16UNIPOL GRUPPO : Corporate › Governance Publication of minutes from the Sh..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 11 707 M
EBIT 2019 739 M
Net income 2019 592 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,72%
P/E ratio 2019 4,51x
P/E ratio 2020 7,61x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 3 373 M
Chart UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO
Duration : Period :
Unipol Gruppo Finanziario Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,01  €
Last Close Price 4,72  €
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Cimbri Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Pierluigi Stefanini Chairman
Maurizio Castellina GM-Administration, Management Control & Operations
Pier Luigi Morara Independent Non-Executive Director
Ernesto dalle Rive Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO31.04%3 692
ALLIANZ SE20.13%97 762
CHUBB LTD18.32%69 707
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP18.39%50 926
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES23.89%50 521
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC42.07%48 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group