Corporate › Financial Unipol Group: Consolidated Results at 30 September 2019 approved

PRESS RELEASE

consolidation of the BPER Group4 using the equity method (€413m) and the extraordinary charge resulting from the agreements, in the third quarter of 2019, with the trade union organisations for the Solidarity Fund and other forms of voluntary redundancy for approximately €67m (€88.5m before tax). The reported results for the first 9 months of 2018 include a capital gain of €309m related to the sale of the stake in Popolare Vita, and were calculated on a different scope of consolidation.

As at 30 September 2019, direct insurance income, including reinsurance ceded, stood at €10,008m, up 14.5% over the figure at 30 September 2018 (€8,740m).

Non-Life Business

The direct premium income in the Non-lifebusiness at 30 September 2019 amounted to €5,730m (€5,577m at 30 September 2018, +2.7%). The MV business stood at €3,066m (+0.1%), while premiums amounted to €2,664m in the Non-MV business, up 6.0%, mainly due to significant development of the Health business (+16.0%). All the specialised companies in the Group recorded positive performances in the first 9 months of 2019: UniSalute €310m (+4.0%), Linear €138m (+3.7%), Arca Assicurazioni €99m (+14.9%), SIAT €110m (+12.3%), Incontra Assicurazioni €139m (+81%).

Adverse weather events had a significant impact on Non-Life claims in the third quarter, however they were mostly reabsorbed by the reinsurance cover.

The Group combined ratio2 stood at 94.1%, slightly down on the figure of 93.5% recorded at 30 September 2018.

The loss ratio stood at 67.2% (67.5% for the first 9 months of 2018), and the expense ratio stood at 26.9% (26.0% at 30 September 2018) as it was partly influenced by a product mix that leaned more heavily towards other products besides MV TPL.

Life Business

In the Life business, the Unipol Group registered significant growth: the direct income at 30 September 2019 amounted to €4,278m (+39.9%).

UnipolSai registered €3,041m in direct income (+39.5%), while in the bancassurance business, Arca Vita continued to grow significantly, posting direct income of €1,169m, up 44.1% compared to 30 September 2018.