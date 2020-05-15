Corporate›FinancialUnipol Group: consolidated results as at 31 march 2020 approved

PRESS RELEASE

UniSalute also registered subscription to the new insurance cover by a number of healthcare funds, insuring over 5 million people against the effects of the pandemic.

Following the lockdown and resulting reduction in mobility, the Unipol Group was the first company on the Italian insurance market to decide to pass on the benefits to the community.

In that light, at the beginning of April, the #UnMesePerTe campaign was launched to reimburse each of the 10 million UnipolSai customers with an amount equal to a month's car insurance through a discount-voucher to be used when renewing their policies already in place. The campaign will last for a full year to enable all the policyholders to use their vouchers when renewing their policies.

With regard to the agency distribution network, significant financial support measures were introduced to cope with the reduction in liquidity generated by the temporary reduction in takings. Medical services were also implemented for the agents, sub-agents and employees of the agency networks and to contribute financially to the supply of healthcare materials for the agencies, and to make masks and disinfectants available.

These measures involved over 2,500 agencies and 30,000 business partners.

Remote working mechanisms were also introduced for the Group's employees to safeguard their health, with technological solutions implemented in just a few weeks to enable about 9,000 people to work from home.

In the first quarter of 2020, UnipolSai Assicurazioni donated €20m to the community to help combat the Coronavirus emergency.

In the areas most affected in Italy - Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Marches - Unipol, in close cooperation with the authorities and the civil protection authority, allocated said resources to increase the number of beds in hospitals, especially in intensive care and semi-intensive care units, and to purchase the necessary healthcare equipment to help stop the epidemic from spreading.

Further donations were also made to the State Police, the Carabinieri, the Finance Police and the Firefighters in order to support their important activities in the territory.