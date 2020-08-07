Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate›FinancialConsolidated results as at first Half 2020 approved
08/07/2020 | 01:19am EDT
Consolidated net profit of €617m compared to €353m1 at 30 June 2019
Direct insurance income of €6.1bn (-16.4%)
Non-lifebusiness: €3.9bn (-4.4%)
Life business: €2.2bn (-31.8%)
Combined ratio net of reinsurance 82.1% compared to 94.6% in the first half of 2019
Consolidated solvency ratio 188%2
Normalised figure calculated by subtracting a total of €421m (€176m in the non-life business and €244m in the holdings and other businesses) resulting from the first-time consolidation of the stake in BPER Banca using the equity method from the profit of the previous period.
Figure calculated on the basis of the partial internal model, to be taken as preliminary since the Supervisory Authorities will be notified of the definitive figure in accordance with legally required deadlines.
Bologna, 7 August 2020
The Board of Directors of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A., which met yesterday under the chairmanship of Pierluigi Stefanini, approved the consolidated results as at 30 June 2020. The Group supported significant projects in favour of customers, the agency distribution network, employees and the community in this half-year period marked by the outbreak of the Covid-19 emergency.
With regard to customers, the Group established a Coronavirus medical consultation service available 24/7 for its insured parties through the UniSalute Medical Centre. UnipolSai created a healthcare protection product #AndràTuttoBene and launched the #UnMesePerTe campaign in April to reimburse 10 million customers for an amount equal to a month's car insurance through a discount-voucher to be used when renewing their policies. The campaign will last for a full year to enable all policyholders to use their vouchers when renewing their policies. With regard to theagency distribution network, significant financial support measures were introduced along with support to ensure safe working conditions. Remote working mechanisms were introduced for Groupemployeesto safeguard their health, with technological solutions implemented in just a few weeks to enable over 9,300 people to work from home. In thehalf-yearperiod, UnipolSai donated €20m to thecommunityto help tackle the Coronavirus emergency.
The consolidated net profit amounted to €617m in the first six months of 2020 compared to €353m1 in June 2019. The profit for the half-year period was influenced by a reduction in claims during the lockdown period.
Direct insurance income, including reinsurance ceded, stood at €6,100m in the first quarter of 2020 (€7,294m as at 30 June 2019, -16.4%).
Directnon-lifeincome reflects the slowdown in commercial activity due to the healthcare emergency, and amounted to €3,927m at 30 June 2020 (down 4.4% compared to €4,109m recorded at 30 June 2019). The insurance company UnipolSai contributed to this result, with Non-Life premiums of €3,354m (-3.6%) along with a number of the other main Group companies. UniSalute recorded premiums of €239m (up 0.2%), Linear recorded a total amount of €96m in premiums (up 0.3%), while Arca Assicurazioni reported premiums of €69m which was substantially in line with the figure for the first half of the previous year.
The MV business stood at €2,041m (-5.1%). Premiums amounted to €1,887m in the Non-MV business, with less of a fall-off(-3.6%) due to the sale of specific products linked to the healthcare emergency.
Against this background, at 30 June 2020, the Unipol Group recorded a combined ratio, net of reinsurance, of 82.1% (80.5% direct business), a significant improvement on the figure of 94.6% reported at 30 June 2019 (93.2% direct business). The loss ratio, net of reinsurance, stood at 54.6% (compared to 66.7% for the first half of 2019), while the expense ratio, net of reinsurance, stood at 27.4% (compared to 27.9% at 30 June 2019).
The pre-taxresult for the non-life business amounted to €810m (€386m in the first six months of 20191).
In the life business, the Unipol Group reported direct income of €2,173m, a decrease of 31.8% due to the effects of the healthcare emergency and the commercial policies adopted in the period to reduce the risks; this figure is also compared against the first half of 2019 which benefitted from extraordinary income from two new pension funds for a total of €630m.
UnipolSai reported €1,507m in direct income (-35.3%), while in the bancassurance channel, Arca Vita, along with its subsidiary Arca Vita International, reported direct income of €632m (-22.1% compared to €811m in the first half of 2019).
The pre-taxresult for the life business amounted to €14m compared to €139m in the first six months of 2019 due to the lower financial income contribution from the companies.
Real Estate Business
Property management continued to revolve around the redevelopment of certain properties with a view towards enhancing their value or using them for operational purposes.
During the half-year period, Unipol launched the "INOLTRE. Sharing the city" project to regenerate a number of areas in the suburbs of Milan. This is a significant project that will extend over 300,000 m2 to give three outlying city suburbs (Bruzzano area, via Stephenson, via dei Missaglia and via
Senigallia) opportunities for social occasions, culture, debate and research along with a series of architectural and artistic installations.
There was a pre-taxloss of €10m in the business compared to a loss of €26m at 30 June 2019.
Holdings and Other Businesses
In the other businesses in which the Group operates, the Covid-19 emergency is having an adverse effect on the hotel sector with most of the directly-managed Gruppo UNA hotels (27 out of 31) closed for the period. A small number of hotels were opened towards the end but the half-year period ended with a loss of approximately €16m. For the most part, the other Group businesses broke even.
UnipolReC recorded a net profit of approximately €4.1m, ending the half-year period with a reduction of €179m of gross non-performing loans on which it collected €54m (30% of their gross value).
There was a pre-taxloss of €60m in the business, including the holding business compared to a loss of €25m1 at 30 June 2019.
Financial Management
With regard to the management of financial investments, the gross return on the portfolio amounted to 2.9% of the invested assets, of which 3.1% relating to the coupon and dividend component.
Balance Sheet
Consolidated equity as at 30 June 2020 amounted to €7,934m (€8,305m as at 31 December 2019), of which €6,674m attributable to the Group (€6,687m as at 31 December 2019).
The Group solvency ratio as at 30 June 2020 amounted to 188%2.
Significant events after the closure of the half-year period
The public purchase and exchange offer launched by Intesa Sanpaolo for the shares of UBI Banca was successfully concluded on 30 July 2020. Finalisation of that operation was one of the conditions provided for under the agreement signed by Unipol and UnipolSai with Intesa Sanpaolo and BPER Banca on 17 February 2020 concerning, inter alia, the subsequent acquisition by UnipolSai, directly or through subsidiaries, of company branches relating to one or more insurance companies in which UBI Banca currently has stakes.
Business Outlook
The current global spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the risk of its potential resurgence in our country with the consequent potential reflections on the economy could also affect the markets in which the Group operates. Despite this, in view of the first-half performance and the information currently to hand, the Group can confirm that its income from operating activities for the current year is in line with the targets established in the 2019-2021 Industrial Plan, due in part to its strong capital position.
Presentation of results to the financial community
A conference call will be held at 12:00 p.m. today during which financial analysts and institutional investors may submit questions to the Group CEO and Senior Management on the results at 30 June 2020. The phone numbers to dial to attend the event are: +39 02 8020911 (from Italy and all other
countries besides the USA or the UK), +1 718 7058796 (from the USA) and +44 1212 818004 (from the UK). You can also follow the presentation through the digital channels described below:
In order to allow more complete disclosure of the results at 30 June 2020, please find attached hereto the Consolidated Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Income Statement, the summary of the Consolidated Income Statement by Business Segment and the Balance Sheet by Business Segment.
Maurizio Castellina, Manager in charge of financial reporting of Unipol S.p.A. and UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2, of the "Consolidated Law on Finance", that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the figures in the corporate accounting records, ledgers and documents.
Glossary
DIRECT BUSINESS COMBINED RATIO: indicator that measures the balance of non-life direct technical management, given by the sum of the loss ratio, including the OTI ratio and expense ratio.
COMBINED RATIO NET OF REINSURANCE: indicator that measures the balance of non-life total technical management, given by the sum of the loss ratio net of reinsurance and the expense ratio net of reinsurance.
Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.
Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of approximately €14.0bn, of which €8.2bn in non-Life and €5.8bn in life (2019 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the debt collection (UnipolReC), real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.
