Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate›FinancialShareholders' Meeting - Publication of nomination for the office of Board Member

04/14/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

PUBLICATION OF NOMINATION FOR THE OFFICE OF BOARD MEMBER

Bologna, 14 April 2020

In relation to the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. called for 30 April next (the "Shareholders' Meeting" and the "Company") to decide, inter alia, on the composition of the Board of Directors, a submission made to nominate Mr Roberto Pittalis for the position of board member of the Company - within the deadline indicated in the notice calling the Shareholders' Meeting - by shareholders who belong to the shareholders' agreement, significant in accordance with article 122 of legislative decree no. 58/1998, joining Unipol shareholders who own a total of 215,621,214 shares, equal to 30.053% of the share capital, in accordance with prevailing law, is available to the public at the registered office, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website www.unipol.it(under the section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2020/Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2020).

The relevant documentation is attached to the proposal.

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Unipol is one of the main insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and Health businesses), with total premiums of approximately €14.0bn, of which €8.2bn in Non-Life and €5.8bn in Life (2019 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the debt collection (UnipolReC), real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Unipol Gruppo

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Fernando Vacarini

Adriano Donati

Massimiliano Parboni

Giovanni Vantaggi

T. +39 051 5077705

T. +39 051 5077933

T. +39 335 8304078

T. +39 328 8317379

pressoffice@unipol.it

investor.relations@unipol.it

m.parboni@barabino.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

Follow us

Unipol Gruppo

@UnipolGroup_PR

http://changes.unipol.it

www.unipol.it

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 18:42:09 UTC
