Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate›FinancialShareholders' Meeting - Publication of nomination for the office of Board Member

PRESS RELEASE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

PUBLICATION OF NOMINATION FOR THE OFFICE OF BOARD MEMBER

Bologna, 14 April 2020

In relation to the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. called for 30 April next (the "Shareholders' Meeting" and the "Company") to decide, inter alia, on the composition of the Board of Directors, a submission made to nominate Mr Roberto Pittalis for the position of board member of the Company - within the deadline indicated in the notice calling the Shareholders' Meeting - by shareholders who belong to the shareholders' agreement, significant in accordance with article 122 of legislative decree no. 58/1998, joining Unipol shareholders who own a total of 215,621,214 shares, equal to 30.053% of the share capital, in accordance with prevailing law, is available to the public at the registered office, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website www.unipol.it(under the section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2020/Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2020).

The relevant documentation is attached to the proposal.

