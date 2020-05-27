Log in
Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate›GovernancePublication of the Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting

05/27/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Bologna, 27 May 2020

It is hereby announced that the Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. held on 30 April 2020 are available to the public at the registered office, on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website www.unipol.it(under the section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2020/Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2020).

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Unipol is one of the main insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and Health businesses), with total premiums of approximately €14.0bn, of which €8.2bn in Non-Life and €5.8bn in Life (2019 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the debt collection (UnipolReC), real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Unipol Gruppo

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Fernando Vacarini

Adriano Donati

Massimiliano Parboni

Giovanni Vantaggi

T. +39 051 5077705

T. +39 051 5077933

T. +39 335 8304078

T. +39 328 8317379

pressoffice@unipol.it

investor.relations@unipol.it

m.parboni@barabino.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

Follow us on

Unipol Gruppo

@UnipolGroup_PR

http://changes.unipol.it

www.unipol.it

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 16:02:07 UTC
