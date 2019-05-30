Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Unipol Gruppo SpA    UNI   IT0004810054

UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA

(UNI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unipol Gruppo : Corporate › Financial Publication of documentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 12:04pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION

Bologna, 30 May 2019

The Solvency and financial condition report pursuant to Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/35 of 10 October 2014 and IVASS Regulation 33 of 6 December 2016 is available to the public on the Company's Internet site www.unipol.it(Investors/Reports and Results)

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Unipol is one of the main insurance groups in Europe with total premiums of approximately €12.4bn, of which €8.0bn in Non-Life and €4.4bn in Life (2018 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., founded at the start of 2014 and a leader in Italy in the Non-Life Business, particularly MV TPL. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute) and supplementary pensions, and maintains a presence in the bancassurance channel. It also manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Unipol Gruppo

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Fernando Vacarini

Adriano Donati

Massimiliano Parboni

Giovanni Vantaggi

T. +39 051 5077705

T. +39 051 5077933

T. +39 335 8304078

T. +39 328 8317379

pressoffice@unipol.it

investor.relations@unipol.it

m.parboni@barabino.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

Follow us on

Unipol Gruppo

@UnipolGroup_PR

http://changes.unipol.it

www.unipol.it

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 16:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA
12:04pUNIPOL GRUPPO : Corporate › Financial Publication of documentation
PU
05/29CORPORATE &RSAQUO; FINANCIAL UNIPOL : Fitch improves UnipolSai's rating to BBB+
PU
05/20UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/16UNIPOL GRUPPO : Corporate › Governance Publication of minutes from the Sh..
PU
05/15UNIPOL GRUPPO : Dividend Payment Financial Year 2018
PU
05/10UNIPOL GRUPPO : Corporate › Financial Launch of MISSION EVOLVE - Always o..
PU
04/30UNIPOL GRUPPO : Corporate › Financial Sale of compensation plan shares ba..
PU
04/18UNIPOL GRUPPO : Corporate › Governance Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareho..
PU
04/08CORPORATE &RSAQUO; INSTITUTIONAL NEL : Ingo Maurer turns the Velasca Tower into ..
PU
04/05UNIPOL GRUPPO : Corporate › Institutional Studies increasingly central to..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 12 410 M
EBIT 2019 1 091 M
Net income 2019 426 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,90%
P/E ratio 2019 5,76
P/E ratio 2020 6,03
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 2 926 M
Chart UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA
Duration : Period :
Unipol Gruppo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,85 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Cimbri Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Pierluigi Stefanini Chairman
Maurizio Castellina GM-Administration, Management Control & Operations
Pier Luigi Morara Independent Non-Executive Director
Ernesto dalle Rive Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA15.92%3 258
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-1.62%488 457
ALLIANZ13.67%94 093
CHUBB LTD12.99%66 831
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP11.09%48 912
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES19.76%48 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About