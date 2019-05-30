Unipol Gruppo : Corporate › Financial Publication of documentation

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION

Bologna, 30 May 2019

The Solvency and financial condition report pursuant to Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/35 of 10 October 2014 and IVASS Regulation 33 of 6 December 2016 is available to the public on the Company's Internet site www.unipol.it(Investors/Reports and Results)

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Unipol is one of the main insurance groups in Europe with total premiums of approximately €12.4bn, of which €8.0bn in Non-Life and €4.4bn in Life (2018 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., founded at the start of 2014 and a leader in Italy in the Non-Life Business, particularly MV TPL. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute) and supplementary pensions, and maintains a presence in the bancassurance channel. It also manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.