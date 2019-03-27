Unipol Gruppo : Corporate › Financial Shareholders' Meeting documentation published

PRESS RELEASE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING DOCUMENTATION PUBLISHED

Bologna, 27 March 2019

With regard to the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company called for 18 April next, and further to the press releases dated 7 and 19 March last, (i) the Annual Financial Report, along with the non‐financial disclosure pursuant to Legislative Decree 254/2016 and the other documents pursuant to article 154‐ ter, paragraph 1 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, (ii) the Annual Report on the Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, including the Policy on diversity, pursuant to article 123‐bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, and (iii) the Directors' Report and proposed resolutions on item 5 on the agenda for the ordinary session, including the Report pursuant to article 123‐ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance and articles 59 and 93 of IVASS Regulation no. 38/2018, have been made available to the public at the registered office, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website www.unipol.it(under the section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2019/Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 18 April 2019).

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

