Unipol Gruppo : Corporate › Financial Shareholders' Meeting documentation published

0
03/27/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING DOCUMENTATION PUBLISHED

Bologna, 27 March 2019

With regard to the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company called for 18 April next, and further to the press releases dated 7 and 19 March last, (i) the Annual Financial Report, along with the non‐financial disclosure pursuant to Legislative Decree 254/2016 and the other documents pursuant to article 154‐ ter, paragraph 1 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, (ii) the Annual Report on the Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, including the Policy on diversity, pursuant to article 123‐bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, and (iii) the Directors' Report and proposed resolutions on item 5 on the agenda for the ordinary session, including the Report pursuant to article 123‐ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance and articles 59 and 93 of IVASS Regulation no. 38/2018, have been made available to the public at the registered office, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website www.unipol.it(under the section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2019/Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 18 April 2019).

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Unipol is one of the main insurance groups in Europe with total premiums of approximately €12.2bn, of which €8.0bn in Non‐Life and €4.3bn in Life (2018 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., founded at the start of 2014 and a leader in Italy in the Non‐Life Business, particularly MV TPL. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute) and supplementary pensions, and maintains a presence in the bancassurance channel. Lastly, it also operates in the banking realm through the network of Unipol Banca branches, and manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Unipol Gruppo

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Fernando Vacarini

Adriano Donati

Massimiliano Parboni

Giovanni Vantaggi

T. +39 051 5077705

T. +39

051 5077933

T. +39 335 8304078

T. +39 328 8317379

pressoffice@unipol.it

investor.relations@unipol.it

m.parboni@barabino.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

Follow us on :

Unipol Gruppo

@UnipolGroup_PR

http://changes.unipol.it

www.unipol.it

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 21:09:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 12 221 M
EBIT 2019 827 M
Net income 2019 457 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,43%
P/E ratio 2019 6,78
P/E ratio 2020 6,59
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,25x
Capitalization 3 123 M
Chart UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA
Duration : Period :
Unipol Gruppo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,69 €
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Cimbri Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Pierluigi Stefanini Chairman
Maurizio Castellina GM-Administration, Management Control & Operations
Pier Luigi Morara Independent Non-Executive Director
Ernesto dalle Rive Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA23.74%3 517
ALLIANZ12.81%94 446
CHUBB LTD6.31%62 949
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP12.35%50 226
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES15.67%46 824
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP9.24%37 431
