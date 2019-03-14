Log in
Unipol Gruppo : Corporate › Institutional Unipol Group sponsors "Oracles"

03/14/2019 | 09:44am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

UNIPOL GROUP SPONSORS "ORACLES"

From 18 March to 9 April four free meetings, open to the public, to explain how

Artificial Intelligence is transforming our lives

Bologna, 14 March 2019

In its communication "Artificial Intelligence for Europe", the European Commission defined Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the ability, in both hardware and software, to replicate a number of typically human activities: perceiving, feeling the environment and analysing it; the possibility of making calculations and taking decisions; the ability to take action. It is important to understand that AI is not a technology but a discipline of computer engineering. And, even more importantly, to remember that intelligence and awareness are not mutually exclusive. In short, AI will form part of the eternal debate on the absolute necessity to combine science with humanism.

These considerations form the basis of the series of meeting events entitled "Oracles. Knowledge and prejudices in the era of AI", sponsored by the Unipol Group, which will be held between 18 March and 9 April. A great opportunity to learn, from four experts in four separate meetings, how to distinguish research expertise from clichés, knowledge from prejudice, in order to identify the opportunities inherent in the complexities of modern society.

The programme in full: 18 March (Arena del Sole, 9 p.m.) Giuseppe O. Longo, Emeritus Professor at the University of Trieste, will talk about the history of AI; on 27 March (Unipol Auditorium, 9 p.m.) Carlo Sini, Emeritus Professor at the University of Milan, will focus on the philosophy of AI; on 2 April (Arena del Sole, 9 p.m.) Paolo Benanti, Professor in the Faculty of Theology, Department of Moral Theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University, will define the Ethics of AI; finally, on 9 April (Unipol

Auditorium 9 p.m.) Rita Cucchiara, Professor of the "Enzo Ferrari" Department of Engineering at the

University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, will focus on computer engineering and AI.

With this initiative, the Unipol Group continues its Corporate Sponsorship Program and once again demonstrates its focus on the cultural growth of society, supporting projects that enable the general public to acquire the knowledge they need to understand how our lives will change in the near future. Close to people, their needs and their passions.

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Unipol is one of the main insurance groups in Europe with total premiums of approximately €12.2bn, of which €8.0bn in Non-Life and €4.3bn in Life (2018 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., founded at the start of 2014 and a leader in Italy in the Non-Life Business, particularly MV TPL. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute) and supplementary pensions, and maintains a presence in the bancassurance channel. Lastly, it also operates in the banking realm through the network of Unipol Banca branches, and manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Follow us on:

Unipol Gruppo

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Fernando Vacarini

Massimiliano Parboni

Giovanni Vantaggi

T. +39 051 5077705

T. +39 335 8304078

T. +39 328 8317379

pressoffice@unipol.it

m.parboni@barabino.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

Unipol Gruppo

@UnipolGroup_PRhttp://changes.unipol.itwww.unipol.it

www.unipol.it

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 13:43:10 UTC
