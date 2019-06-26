UnipolSai Assicurazioni : Publication of documentation

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. ('UnipolSai' or the 'Company') announces that the following documentation was filed at the registered office of the company today:

proposed merger of Pronto Assistance S.p.A. into UnipolSai;

proposed total demerger of Ambra Property S.r.l. in favour of UnipolSai, Gruppo UNA S.p.A. and MIDI S.r.l.;

proposed partial demerger of Casa di Cura Villa Donatello S.p.A. in favour of UnipolSai, and total demerger of Villa Ragionieri S.r.l. in favour of the Company and Casa di Cura Villa Donatello S.p.A.,

all companies fully controlled by UnipolSai.

The transactions form part of the proposed streamlining and simplification of the Unipol Group structure, and were approved - to the extent applicable - by the Board of Directors of UnipolSai in its meeting of 21 June last, and the governing bodies of the other companies involved; the above-mentioned documentation can be found on the Internet site of the Company (www.unipolsai.com) under the section Governance / Extraordinary transactions.

Registration of the proposed merger and demergers with the applicable Company Registration Offices is subject to authorisation by IVASS (Institute for the Supervision of Insurance).