UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI

(US)
UnipolSai Assicurazioni : "Always one step ahead"

10/01/2019

UnipolSai Assicurazioni is back on air with the new multimedia advertising campaign 'Always one step ahead'.
Thanks to a creative concept that effectively combines corporate and product elements, the campaign communicates the certainty that customers can 'really choose the future' through UnipolSai, the number one insurance company in Italy in non-life business and product and service innovation, with over 10 million customers, more than 4 million black boxes installed and 2500 agencies across Italy.

Read the complete Press Release.

Disclaimer

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 09:27:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 12 374 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 589 M
Debt 2019 3 005 M
Yield 2019 6,11%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
Capitalization 6 784 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,34  €
Last Close Price 2,44  €
Spread / Highest target 2,46%
Spread / Average Target -4,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matteo Laterza General Manager
Carlo Cimbri Chairman
Maurizio Castellina Head-Administration, Operations & Controlling
Fabio Cerchiai Vice Chairman
Pierluigi Stefanini Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI23.45%7 397
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES24.17%38 537
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.11.56%38 258
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION30.50%35 497
SAMPO PLC-5.62%22 040
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.13.31%18 972
