UnipolSai Assicurazioni : to support the Festival of Sport

09/12/2018 | 01:33pm CEST

A great national and international festival dedicated to the world of sport will be bringing great champions in contact with their fans: debates and insights together with Olympic and Paralympic athletes, coaches, institutional figures, specialists, experts, and enthusiasts. A celebration of sport and its values. For this reason, UnipolSai Assicurazioni has decided to support the Festival of Sport, scheduled in Trento from 11 to 14 October, as Premium Partner.

The support of UnipolSai Assicurazioni was inspired by the belief that a large company's role should, in addition to creating economic value and welfare, generate social value for a wide audience of stakeholders, from institutions to social organisations, from associations to citizens.

In this context, sport - experienced with passion, loyalty, correctness, and a spirit of sharing - becomes an educational tool of primary importance and the privileged vehicle of all the values necessary for the person to grow within society.

With its Corporate Sponsorship Program, UnipolSai Assicurazioni intends to be always close to people and the community by supporting projects that embrace various areas, including sport.

Because for UnipolSai thinking about the future of people also means thinking about what they love: sport.

Disclaimer

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 11:32:08 UTC
