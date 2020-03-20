UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : FY2019 consolidated results presentation - Unipol and UnipolSai
This document has been prepared by Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and by UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. solely for information purposes in the context of the presentation of its FY19 results.
Maurizio Castellina, Senior Executive responsible for drawing up the corporate accounts of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., declares, in accordance with Article 154-bis, para 2, of the 'Consolidated Finance Act', that the accounting information reported in this document corresponds to the document contents, books and accounting records.
The content of this document does not constitute a recommendation in relation to any financial instruments issued by the companies or by other companies of the Group, nor it constitutes or forms part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation to purchase any financial instruments issued by the companies or by other companies of the Group, nor it may be relied upon for any investment decision by its addressees.
Unless otherwise specified:
all figures reported in this presentation refer to the Unipol Group
FY18 and FY19 figures and variations are reported on the basis of the current perimeter.
Consolidated Results
Consolidated Results
FY19 Consolidated Results
€m
UNIPOL
UNIPOLSAI
FY18
FY19
FY18
FY19
Consolidated pre-tax result
860
962
Consolidated pre-tax result
964
969
Non-Life
727
810
Non-Life
729
782
Life
299
236
Life
300
239
Holding and other
-166
-84
Other
-66
-52
Consolidated net result
613
732
+19.5%
Consolidated net result
699
721
+3.2%
Group net result
440
569
+29.2%
Group net result
652
694
+6.4%
Ref. p. 6 for details on normalisation
The FY18 normalised results stated above are different from those reported in the FY18 presentation because they do not include Unipol Banca
FY19 Consolidated Results
€m
UNIPOL
FY18 FY19
Consolidated Net Result
Normalised
613
732
Normalised
gain on Pop. Vita sale
+309
+421
BPER 1st consolid. impact
Unipol Banca write-down
-338
perimeter normalisation a
+45
-66
solidarity fund
Actual
628
1,087
Actual
Group Net Result
Normalised
440
569
Normalised
gain on Pop. Vita sale
+249
+387
BPER 1st consolid. impact
Unipol Banca write-down
-328
perimeter normalisation a
+40
-54
solidarity fund
Actual
401
903
Actual
UNIPOLSAI
FY18 FY19
Consolidated Net Result
Normalised
699
721
Normalised
gain on Pop. Vita sale
+309
Unipol Banca write-down
-50
perimeter normalisation a
-10
-66
solidarity fund
Actual
948
655
Actual
Group Net Result
Normalised
652
694
Normalised
gain on Pop. Vita sale
+309
Unipol Banca write-down
-50
perimeter normalisation a
-6
-66
solidarity fund
Actual
905
628
Actual
Perimeter normalisation refers to Popolare Vita, Arca and Unipol Banca results
FY19 Consolidated Results
€m
Direct Premium Income
7,953 8,167 +2.7%
4,183
4,178
-0.1%
3,770 3,989 +5.8%
FY18 FY19
Motor Non-Motor
Premiums by Business Line
€m
%
Var%
Mobility
4,492
55%
+0.8%
Motor
4,178
51%
-0.1%
Other
314
4%
+15.6%
Welfare
1,431
18%
+7.0%
Health
735
9%
+11.2%
Accident
696
9%
+2.9%
Property
2,244
27%
+3.8%
Property
1,211
15%
+3.0%
General TPL
727
9%
+3.7%
Other
306
4%
+7.2%
Total
8,167
100%
+2.7%
7
Premiums by Company
€m
%
Var%
UnipolSai S.p.A.
6,990
86%
+1.3%
UniSalute
448
5%
+9.3%
Linear
184
2%
+2.4%
Incontra
185
2%
+35.8%
Arca Assicurazioni
136
2%
+13.1%
Siat, DDOR & PA
223
3%
+7.0%
Total
8,167
100%
+2.7%
Premiums by Distribution Channel
€m
%
Var%
Agents
6,584
81%
+0.8%
Brokers/head off.
984
12%
+9.6%
Bancassurance
321
4%
+25.2%
Direct and other
277
3%
+4.1%
Total
8,167
100%
+2.7%
Operating figures
FY19 Consolidated Results
Net of Reinsurance
94.2%94.2%
27.4%27.9%
66.8%66.3%
3.9%4.1%
FY18FY19
8
Direct Business
94.4%
93.7%
27.2%
27.7%
67.2%66.1%
4.5%6.0%
FY18FY19
Expense ratio
Loss ratio
Atm. Events
Combined ratio net of reinsurance: operating expenses/earned premiums after reinsurance + claims charges/earned premiums after reinsurance
Combined ratio direct business: operating expenses/written premiums from direct business (before reinsurance) + claims charges /earned premiums from direct business (after reinsurance) Operating figures
FY19 Consolidated Results
Motor TPL Combined Ratio Direct Business
95.4% 95.6%
21.8% 22.7%
73.7% 72.9%
FY18 FY19
Expense ratio
Loss ratio
9
Key Figures
Motor TPL
var. vs FY18
Total portfolio
+0.3%
Portfolio average premium
-1.7%
N. of claims reported a
-0.5%
Frequency
-0.03 p.p.
Bodily injury/Tot. followed-up claims
-0.6 p.p.
Motor and General TPL
FY18
FY19
% savings on settled claims b
Motor TPL
46.2%
47.5%
General TPL
66.8%
66.5%
Followed-upmanaged claims
Savings on settled claims of previous years / amount provisioned Operating figures
