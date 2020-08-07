UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : First half consolidated results approved

Consolidated net profit of €560m compared to €377m at 30 June 2019

Direct insurance income of €6.1bn (-16.4%)

(-16.4%) Non-life business: €3.9bn (-4.4%) Life business: €2.2bn (-31.8%)

Combined ratio net of reinsurance 82.1% compared to 94.6% in the first half of 2019

Individual solvency ratio of 272% 1 1 Figure calculated on the basis of the partial internal model.

Bologna, 7 August 2020 The Board of Directors of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., which met yesterday under the chairmanship of Carlo Cimbri, approved the consolidated results as at 30 June 2020. The Group supported significant projects in favour of customers, the agency distribution network, employees and the community in this half-year period marked by the outbreak of the Covid-19 emergency. With regard to customers, the Group established a Coronavirus medical consultation service available 24/7 for its insured parties through the UniSalute Medical Centre. UnipolSai created a healthcare protection product #AndràTuttoBene and launched the #UnMesePerTe campaign in April to reimburse 10 million customers for an amount equal to a month's car insurance through a discount-voucherto be used when renewing their policies. The campaign will last for a full year to enable all policyholders to use their vouchers when renewing their policies. With regard to the agency distribution network, significant financial support measures were introduced along with support to ensure safe working conditions. Remote working mechanisms were introduced for Group employees to safeguard their health, with technological solutions implemented in just a few weeks to enable over 9,300 people to work from home. In the half-yearperiod, UnipolSai Assicurazioni donated €20m to the community to help tackle the Coronavirus emergency. The UnipolSai Group ended the first half of 2020 with a consolidated net profit of €560m, significantly up on the profit of €377m for the corresponding period of the previous year. The profit for the half-year period was influenced by a reduction in claims during the lockdown period. Direct insurance income, including reinsurance ceded, stood at €6,100m in the first quarter of 2020 (€7,294m as at 30 June 2019, -16.4%).

Direct non-lifeincome reflects the slowdown in commercial activity due to the healthcare emergency, and amounted to €3,927m at 30 June 2020 (down 4.4% compared to €4,109m recorded at 30 June 2019). The insurance company UnipolSai contributed to this result, with Non-Life premiums of €3,354m (-3.6%) along with a number of the other main Group companies. UniSalute recorded premiums of €239m (up 0.2%), Linear recorded a total amount of €96m in premiums (up 0.3%), while Arca Assicurazioni reported premiums of €69m which was substantially in line with the figure for the first half of the previous year. The MV business stood at €2,041m (-5.1%). Premiums amounted to €1,887m in the Non-MV business, with less of a fall-off(-3.6%) due to the sale of specific products linked to the healthcare emergency. Against this background, at 30 June 2020, the UnipolSai Group recorded a combined ratio, net of reinsurance, of 82.1% (80.5% direct business), a significant improvement on the figure of 94.6% reported at 30 June 2019 (93.2% direct business). The loss ratio, net of reinsurance, stood at 54.6% (compared to 66.7% for the first half of 2019), while the expense ratio, net of reinsurance, stood at 27.4% (compared to 27.9% at 30 June 2019). The pre-taxresult for the non-life business amounted to €805m (€387m in the first six months of 2019).

In the life business, the UnipolSai Group reported direct income of €2,173m, a decrease of 31.8% due to the effects of the healthcare emergency and the commercial policies adopted in the period to reduce the risks; this figure is also compared against the first half of 2019 which benefitted from extraordinary income from two new pension funds for a total of €630m. UnipolSai reported €1,507m in direct income (-35.3%), while in the bancassurance channel, Arca Vita, along with its subsidiary Arca Vita International, reported direct income of €632m (-22.1% compared to €811m in the first half of 2019). The pre-taxresult for the life business amounted to €15m compared to €140m in the first six months of 2019 due to the lower contribution of financial income earned by the companies. Real Estate Business Property management continued to revolve around the redevelopment of certain properties with a view towards enhancing their value or using them for operational purposes. During the half-year period, Unipol launched the "INOLTRE. Sharing the city" project to regenerate a number of areas in the suburbs of Milan. This is a significant project that will extend over 300,000 m2 to give three outlying city suburbs (Bruzzano area, via Stephenson, via dei Missaglia and via Senigallia) opportunities for social occasions, culture, debate and research along with a series of architectural and artistic installations.

There was a pre-taxloss of €10m in the business compared to a loss of €26m at 30 June 2019. Other Business In the other businesses in which the Group operates, the Covid-19 emergency is having an adverse effect on the hotel sector with most of the directly-managed Gruppo UNA hotels (27 out of 31) closed for the period. A small number of hotels were opened towards the end but the half-year period ended with a loss of approximately €16m. For the most part, the other Group businesses broke even. There was a pre-taxloss in the business of €20m (€1m in the first half of 2019). Financial Management With regard to the management of financial investments, the gross return on the portfolio amounted to 2.9% of the invested assets, of which 3.1% relating to the coupon and dividend component. Balance Sheet As at 30 June 2020, equity amounted to €6,482m (€7,153m at 31 December 2019), of which €6,246m attributable to the Group (€6,878m at 31 December 2019). As at 30 June 2020, the individual solvency ratio of UnipolSai between own funds and capital requirements was 272%1 compared to 284% at 31 December 2019. The consolidated solvency ratio based on the economic capital2 was 249% (252% at 31 December 2019). Significant events after the closure of the half-year period The public purchase and exchange offer launched by Intesa Sanpaolo for the shares of UBI Banca was successfully concluded on 30 July 2020. Finalisation of that operation was one of the conditions provided for under the agreement signed by Unipol and UnipolSai with Intesa Sanpaolo and BPER Banca on 17 February 2020 concerning, inter alia, the subsequent acquisition by UnipolSai, directly or through subsidiaries, of company branches relating to one or more insurance companies in which UBI Banca currently has stakes. 2 Economic capital is the measure of absorbed capital calculated on the basis of the principles and models applied in the Partial Internal Model and having operational value.

Maurizio Castellina, Manager in charge of financial reporting of Unipol Assicurazioni S.p.A., declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2, of the "Consolidated Law on Finance", that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the figures in the corporate accounting records, ledgers and documents.

Glossary DIRECT BUSINESS COMBINED RATIO: indicator that measures the balance of non-life direct technical management, given by the sum of the loss ratio, including the OTI ratio and expense ratio. COMBINED RATIO NET OF REINSURANCE: indicator that measures the balance of non-life total technical management, given by the sum of the loss ratio net of reinsurance and the expense ratio net of reinsurance.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Assets Accounting records, amounts in €m 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 1 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 892.7 893.0 1.1 Goodwill 507.9 507.9 1.2 Other intangible ass ets 384.8 385.2 2 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 2,328.4 2,411.5 2.1 Property 1,492.7 1,561.1 2.2 Other items of property, plant and equipment 835.7 850.4 3 TECHNICAL PROVISIONS - REINSURERS' SHARE 925.9 989.6 4 INVESTMENTS 62,710.4 64,060.7 4.1 Investment property 2,076.3 2,063.2 4.2 Investments in s ubs idiaries and as sociates and interes ts in joint ventures 154.2 169.2 4.3 Held-to-maturity investments 414.7 454.6 4.4 Loans and receivables 5,271.6 4,766.7 4.5 Available-for-s ale financial ass ets 47,911.8 48,854.5 4.6 Financial as sets at fair value through profit or loss 6,881.7 7,752.5 5 SUNDRY RECEIVABLES 2,790.3 3,152.7 5.1 Receivables relating to direct ins urance business 1,229.1 1,456.2 5.2 Receivables relating to reins urance business 260.0 260.8 5.3 Other receivables 1,301.2 1,435.8 6 OTHER ASSETS 1,095.5 924.3 6.1 Non-current ass ets held for sale or disposal groups 193.6 189.2 6.2 Deferred acquis ition cos ts 105.8 101.2 6.3 Deferred tax ass ets 229.3 127.3 6.4 Current tax as sets 20.4 3.5 6.5 Other ass ets 546.5 503.0 7 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 638.4 747.1 TOTAL ASSETS 71,381.5 73,178.9

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Shareholders' Equity and Liabilities Accounting records, amounts in €m 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 1 EQUITY 6,482.0 7,152.9 1.1 attributable to the owners of the Parent 6,246.3 6,877.6 1.1.1 Share capital 2,031.5 2,031.5 1.1.2 Other equity instruments 0.0 0.0 1.1.3 Equity-related res erves 346.8 346.8 1.1.4 Income-related and other reserves 2,886.9 2,718.1 1.1.5 (Treasury s hares) -2.3 -2.0 1.1.6 Translation res erve 5.4 5.1 1.1.7 Gains or losses on available-for-sale financial assets 420.5 1,141.6 1.1.8 Other gains or los ses recognis ed directly in equity 12.6 8.8 1.1.9 Profit (loss ) for the year attributable to the owners of the Parent 545.0 627.8 1.2 attributable to non-controlling interests 235.7 275.3 1.2.1 Share capital and res erves attributable to non-controlling interests 209.5 232.7 1.2.2 Gains or losses recognis ed directly in equity 10.7 15.5 1.2.3 Profit (loss ) for the year attributable to non-controlling interests 15.4 27.1 2 PROVISIONS 395.9 442.3 3 TECHNICAL PROVISIONS 56,843.3 57,567.3 4 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES 5,749.7 6,000.4 4.1 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 2,960.1 2,914.4 4.2 Other financial liabilities 2,789.6 3,086.1 5 PAYABLES 993.4 1,080.4 5.1 Payables arising from direct ins urance business 131.1 164.7 5.2 Payables arising from reins urance bus iness 112.1 96.6 5.3 Other payables 750.2 819.1 6 OTHER LIABILITIES 917.2 935.6 6.1 Liabilities ass ociated with disposal groups held for sale 3.3 3.3 6.2 Deferred tax liabilities 47.5 78.0 6.3 Current tax liabilities 35.8 48.4 6.4 Other liabilities 830.6 805.9 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 71,381.5 73,178.9

Consolidated Income Statement Accounting records, amounts in €m 30/6/2020 30/6/2019 1.1 Net prem ium s 5,675.7 6,897.2 1.1.1 Gross prem ium s 5,906.0 7,115.2 1.1.2 Ceded prem iums -230.3 -218.0 1.2 Fee and com m ission incom e 16.7 17.0 1.3 Gains and los ses on financial ins trum ents at fair value through profit or los s -290.7 -124.5 1.4 Gains on investm ents in subsidiaries and as sociates and interests in joint ventures 8.9 5.1 1.5 Gains on other financial instrum ents and inves tment property 1,288.3 1,196.6 1.5.1 Interest income 687.1 737.7 1.5.2 Other gains 84.7 107.7 1.5.3 Realised gains 272.3 289.3 1.5.4 Unrealised gains 244.3 61.9 1.6 Other revenue 409.4 321.8 1 TOTAL REVENUE AND INCOME 7,108.4 8,313.3 2.1 Net charges relating to claim s -4,215.7 -5,958.0 2.1.1 Amounts paid and changes in technical provisions -4,305.5 -6,072.0 2.1.2 Reinsurers' share 89.8 113.9 2.2 Fee and com m ission expens e -9.6 -10.8 2.3 Losses on investm ents in subsidiaries and as sociates and interests in joint ventures -10.7 -0.3 2.4 Losses on other financial instrum ents and inves tment property -340.3 -144.3 2.4.1 Interest expense -48.9 -47.5 2.4.2 Other charges -14.3 -15.9 2.4.3 Realised losses -250.3 -34.8 2.4.4 Unrealised losses -26.8 -46.0 2.5 Operating expenses -1,221.7 -1,302.6 2.5.1 Com m issions and other acquisition costs -882.8 -929.2 2.5.2 Investm ent managem ent expenses -59.6 -58.5 2.5.3 Other administrative expenses -279.3 -315.0 2.6 Other cos ts -521.1 -396.0 2 TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES -6,319.0 -7,812.0 PRE-TAX PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR 789.4 501.3 3 Income tax -229.0 -124.5 POST-TAX PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR 560.4 376.8 4 PROFIT (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 0.0 0.0 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR 560.4 376.8 attrib utab le to the owners of the Parent 545.0 364.0 attrib utab le to non-controlling interests 15.4 12.8

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement by Business Segment Accounting records, amounts in €m NON-LIFE LIFE INSURANCE REAL ESTATE INTERSEGMENT CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS BUSINESS BUSINESS OTHER BUSINESSES BUSINESS (*) ELIMINATION TOTAL jun-2020 jun-2019 var.% jun-2020jun-2019var.% jun-2020 jun-2019 var.% jun-2020 jun-2019 var.% jun-2020 jun-2019 var.% jun-2020jun-2019 jun-2020 jun-2019 var.% Net premium s 3,756 3,885 -3.3 1,920 3,012 -36.3 5,676 6,897 -17.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 5,676 6,897 -17.7 Net fees and com miss ions -1 -1 22.4 8 7 14.8 7 6 13.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 6 14.6 Financial incom e/expens e ** 166 220 -24.2 527 615 -14.4 693 835 -17.0 1 1 15.3 -9 -19 54.6 -6 -6 680 811 -16.2 Net interest 127 162 515 534 642 696 0 0 -1 -3 0 0 641 693 Other income and expenses 30 41 52 46 82 87 2 3 7 7 -6 -6 85 90 Realised gains and losses 45 140 -64 74 -19 214 0 0 -9 0 0 0 -28 214 Unrealised gains and losses -36 -123 24 -39 -12 -162 -1 -2 -6 -23 0 0 -19 -186 Net charges relating to claim s -1,960 -2,502 -21.6 -2,279 -3,334 -31.6 -4,240 -5,836 -27.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 -4,240 -5,836 -27.4 Operating expenses -1,060 -1,115 -4.9 -111 -122 -9.2 -1,171 -1,238 -5.3 -46 -59 -22.0 -11 -10 4.0 7 5 -1,222 -1,303 -6.2 Comm issions and other acquisition costs -837 -872 -4.0 -47 -57 -17.6 -884 -929 -4.8 0 0 0 0 2 0 -883 -929 -5.0 Other expenses -223 -243 -8.2 -64 -65 -1.9 -287 -308 -6.8 -46 -59 -22.0 -11 -10 4.0 5 4 -339 -373 -9.2 Other income / expense -96 -100 4.4 -49 -38 -29.2 -145 -138 -4.9 25 60 -58.4 9 3 n.s. -1 2 -112 -74 -50.6 Pre-tax profit (loss) 805 387 108.1 15 140 -89.3 820 527 55.7 -20 1 n.s. -10 -26 62.0 0 0 789 501 57.5 Incom e tax -232 -84 n.s. -4 -39 -89.5 -236 -123 92.1 6 -2 n.s. 1 1 56.8 0 0 -229 -124 84.0 Profit (los s) on discontinued operations Consolidated profit (loss) for the period 573 303 89.3 11 101 -89.2 584 404 44.6 -14 -1 n.s. -9 -26 65.4 0 0 560 377 48.7 Profit (loss) attrib utab le to the owners of the Parent 545 364 Profit (loss) attrib utab le to non-controlling interests 15 13 (*) Real Estate b usiness only includes real estate companies controlled b y the Group. (**) Excluding assets/liab ilities at fair value related to contracts issued b y insurance com panies with investm ent risk b orne b y custom ers and arising from pension fund m anagement

Consolidated Statement of financial position by business segment Accounting records, amounts in €m Non-Life Business Life Business Other Businesses Real Estate Business (*) Intersegment Elimination Total 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 1 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 603.1 596.0 277.3 284.4 12.3 12.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 892.7 893.0 2 TANGIBLE ASSETS 1,507.8 1,528.6 74.6 74.5 165.7 198.3 580.3 610.2 0.0 0.0 2,328.4 2,411.5 3 TECHNICAL PROVISIONS - REINSURERS' SHARE 883.3 950.0 42.6 39.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 925.9 989.6 4 INVESTMENTS 14,069.8 15,597.0 47,015.0 47,499.9 275.7 284.7 1,448.3 789.1 -98.3 -110.0 62,710.4 64,060.7 4.1 Investm ent property 636.5 1,256.6 6.5 6.5 30.5 33.4 1,402.8 766.6 0.0 0.0 2,076.3 2,063.2 4.2 Investm ents in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 83.1 96.4 26.4 27.3 44.7 45.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 154.2 169.2 4.3 Held-to-maturity investm ents 44.6 83.0 370.1 371.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 414.7 454.6 4.4 Loans and receivables 2,234.9 2,029.7 2,940.8 2,672.0 170.8 175.0 23.5 0.0 -98.3 -110.0 5,271.6 4,766.7 4.5 Available-for-sale financial assets 10,917.2 11,952.6 36,943.2 36,848.8 29.4 30.6 21.9 22.5 0.0 0.0 47,911.8 48,854.5 4.6 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 153.6 178.8 6,727.9 7,573.6 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6,881.7 7,752.5 5 SUNDRY RECEIVABLES 2,156.9 2,428.5 605.2 695.4 86.2 82.0 13.8 8.4 -71.8 -61.6 2,790.3 3,152.7 6 OTHER ASSETS 975.1 810.3 72.0 88.5 19.2 19.4 127.4 124.9 -98.2 -118.8 1,095.5 924.3 6.1 Deferred acquisition costs 46.7 42.1 59.1 59.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 105.8 101.2 6.2 Other assets 928.4 768.2 12.9 29.3 19.2 19.4 127.4 124.9 -98.2 -118.8 989.7 823.0 7 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 260.1 285.7 302.2 354.3 60.4 78.5 15.7 28.6 0.0 0.0 638.4 747.1 TOTAL ASSETS 20,456.0 22,196.1 48,388.9 49,036.6 619.5 675.5 2,185.4 1,561.2 -268.3 -290.4 71,381.5 73,178.9 1 EQUITY 6,482.0 7,152.9 2 PROVISIONS 358.6 403.4 19.5 20.1 13.2 14.3 4.7 4.5 0.0 0.0 395.9 442.3 3 TECHNICAL PROVISIONS 14,696.7 15,067.2 42,146.6 42,500.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 56,843.3 57,567.3 4 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES 1,917.5 2,133.5 3,709.2 3,718.9 11.2 25.8 210.0 231.9 -98.2 -109.6 5,749.7 6,000.4 4.1 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 117.4 65.6 2,842.7 2,848.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2,960.1 2,914.4 4.2 Other financial liabilities 1,800.1 2,067.9 866.5 870.1 11.2 25.8 210.0 231.9 -98.2 -109.6 2,789.6 3,086.1 5 PAYABLES 838.3 880.6 131.7 168.9 64.1 61.7 37.2 35.0 -77.8 -65.8 993.4 1,080.4 6 OTHER LIABILITIES 678.0 733.7 296.8 282.9 15.5 19.2 19.2 14.8 -92.3 -115.0 917.2 935.6 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 71,381.5 73,178.9 (*) Real Estate b usiness only includes real estate com panies controlled b y the Group.