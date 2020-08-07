UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : Notice to Shareholders - Interim Financial Report at 30 June 2020

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

Registered Office in Bologna, Via Stalingrado 45 - Fully Paid-Up Share Capital € 2,031,456,338.00

Tax Identification Number and Bologna Companies' Register Number 00818570012 Company enrolled in the Register of Insurance Companies under Number 1.00006 Subject to Management and Coordination by Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

and belonging to the Unipol Insurance Group, Resister of parent company no. 046

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

AT 30 JUNE 2020

It is hereby announced that the interim financial report at 30 June 2020, including the independent auditors' report, shall be made available to the public on the date hereof at the registered office, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com), and on the company's website www.unipolsai.com(under the section Investors).

Bologna, 7 August 2020 UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.