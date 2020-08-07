Log in
UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : Notice to Shareholders - Interim Financial Report at 30 June 2020

08/07/2020

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

Registered Office in Bologna, Via Stalingrado 45 - Fully Paid-Up Share Capital € 2,031,456,338.00

Tax Identification Number and Bologna Companies' Register Number 00818570012 Company enrolled in the Register of Insurance Companies under Number 1.00006 Subject to Management and Coordination by Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

and belonging to the Unipol Insurance Group, Resister of parent company no. 046

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

AT 30 JUNE 2020

It is hereby announced that the interim financial report at 30 June 2020, including the independent auditors' report, shall be made available to the public on the date hereof at the registered office, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com), and on the company's website www.unipolsai.com(under the section Investors).

Bologna, 7 August 2020 UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

www.unipolsai.com

Disclaimer

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 05:18:12 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 12 805 M 15 170 M 15 170 M
Net income 2020 656 M 778 M 778 M
Net Debt 2020 4 543 M 5 382 M 5 382 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,27x
Yield 2020 7,24%
Capitalization 6 268 M 7 425 M 7 426 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 11 662
Free-Float 15,6%
Chart UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,31 €
Last Close Price 2,22 €
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matteo Laterza General Manager
Carlo Cimbri Chairman
Maurizio Castellina Head-Administration, Operations & Controlling
Fabio Cerchiai Deputy Chairman & Vice President
Pierluigi Stefanini Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.-14.44%7 425
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-23.32%30 752
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-15.98%29 595
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-16.95%29 137
SAMPO OYJ-22.13%20 028
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.74%15 578
