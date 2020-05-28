Log in
UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : Publication of the Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting

05/28/2020 | 03:28am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Bologna, 27 May 2020

It is hereby announced that the Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. held on 29 April 2020 are available to the public at the registered office, on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage(www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website www.unipolsai.com(under the section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2020/Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2020).

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. is the insurance company of the Unipol Group, Italian leader in the Non-Life Business, in particular in MV and Health. Also active in Life Business, UnipolSai has a portfolio of over 10 million customers and holds a leading position in the national ranking of insurance groups with a direct income amounting to approximately €14.0bn, of which €8.2bn in Non-Life Business and €5.8bn in Life Business (2019 figures). The company has the largest agency network in Italy, with about 2,400 insurance agencies spread across the country. UnipolSai is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro)

Unipol Gruppo

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Fernando Vacarini

Adriano Donati

Massimiliano Parboni

Giovanni Vantaggi

T. +39 051 5077705

T. +39 051 5077933

T. +39 335 8304078

T. +39 328 8317379

pressoffice@unipol.it

investor.relations@unipol.it

m.parboni@barabino.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

Disclaimer

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 07:27:10 UTC
