UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.

(US)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : Publication of the updated Articles of Association

07/15/2020

The articles of association containing the amendments to articles 5 ('Corporate Management'), 6 ('Capital Measurement'), 7 ('Shares'), 10 ('Attendance and Representation at Shareholders' Meetings') and 15 ('Meetings of the Board of Directors'), resolved by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 29 April 2020, with all said amendments approved by the Institute for the Supervision of Insurance 'IVASS' in accordance with the law, are available to the public at the registered office of the company, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the website of the Company www.unipolsai.com - Governance /Corporate Governance System/By-Laws.

In particular, the amendment to article 7 of the articles of association relates to the introduction of shares with increased voting rights pursuant to article 127-quinquies of the Consolidated Law on Finance. The 'Rules for Shares with Increased Voting Rights' are available in the Investors/Shareholding Structure/Increased Voting Rights section of the Company website.

Disclaimer

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 16:20:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 13 202 M 15 086 M 15 086 M
Net income 2020 622 M 710 M 710 M
Net Debt 2020 4 129 M 4 718 M 4 718 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,33x
Yield 2020 7,59%
Capitalization 6 065 M 6 912 M 6 930 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 11 662
Free-Float 15,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,31 €
Last Close Price 2,14 €
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matteo Laterza General Manager
Carlo Cimbri Chairman
Maurizio Castellina Head-Administration, Operations & Controlling
Fabio Cerchiai Deputy Chairman & Vice President
Pierluigi Stefanini Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.-17.22%6 912
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-21.34%31 129
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-13.44%29 974
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-20.20%28 186
SAMPO OYJ-14.16%21 141
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-19.63%15 311
