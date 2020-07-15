UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : Publication of the updated Articles of Association

The articles of association containing the amendments to articles 5 ('Corporate Management'), 6 ('Capital Measurement'), 7 ('Shares'), 10 ('Attendance and Representation at Shareholders' Meetings') and 15 ('Meetings of the Board of Directors'), resolved by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 29 April 2020, with all said amendments approved by the Institute for the Supervision of Insurance 'IVASS' in accordance with the law, are available to the public at the registered office of the company, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the website of the Company www.unipolsai.com - Governance /Corporate Governance System/By-Laws.

In particular, the amendment to article 7 of the articles of association relates to the introduction of shares with increased voting rights pursuant to article 127-quinquies of the Consolidated Law on Finance. The 'Rules for Shares with Increased Voting Rights' are available in the Investors/Shareholding Structure/Increased Voting Rights section of the Company website.