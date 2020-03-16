Log in
UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : Purchase of treasury shares for the compensation plans based on financial instruments approved by UnipolSai and a number of subsidiaries

03/16/2020 | 06:51pm EDT

With reference to the press release of 11 March 2020 concerning the launch, on that date, of the UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. ('UnipolSai') purchase programmes (the 'Programmes') of treasury shares (the 'Shares') by UnipolSai and the following directly controlled companies: Arca Vita S.p.A., Leithà S.r.l., SIAT S.p.A., UnipolSai Servizi Consortili S.c.r.l. and UniSalute S.p.A. (the 'Subsidiaries'), for the compensation plans based on performance share type financial instruments for the Managers of UnipolSai and its Subsidiaries, please note the following.
In accordance with article 5, third paragraph of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and article 2, third paragraph of Delegated Regulation (UE) 2016/1052, a total of 2,101,500 Shares (equal to approximately 0.074% of the UnipolSai share capital) were purchased on the regulated market on 11 March 2020 for a total of €3,798,929.65, and more specifically:

  • UnipolSai purchased 1,800,000 Shares, for a total price of €3,241,144.52 (average price €1.8006);
  • the Subsidiaries purchased 301.500 Shares for a total price of €557,850.18.

In accordance with the above-mentioned regulatory provisions, the detailed lists of the individual purchases are attached - for UnipolSai and each Subsidiary - indicating the quantity, respective prices and when the transactions were carried out.
UnipolSai and the Subsidiaries have concluded their respective Shares purchase Programmes through the above-described transactions.

Plese read the complete Press Release.

Disclaimer

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 22:49:19 UTC
