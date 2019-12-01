Unipres : Message from Top Executives updated.

Our consolidated financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) showed decreases in both income and profit due to the effect of reduced production among customers. Specifically, we posted 148.6 billion yen for net sales, 3.9 billion yen for operating income, 3.7 billion yen for ordinary income, and 1.3 billion yen for net income attributable to owners of parent.

We have established a subsidiary company in Wuhan, China in August 2019 as the 6th production base in China in order to expand businesses with carmakers located in Wuhan.

Additionally, in June 2019, we acquired additional shares of UM Corporation, SAS, an affiliate accounted for under the equity method, to make it a subsidiary. UM Corporation, SAS is an important production base for Unipres Group in continental Europe and has been positioned to play a vital role in expanding the Group's European business going forward, mainly through its business with Renault SA.

Furthermore, we have entered into a capital alliance with METALTECH LTD. in October 2019. METALTECH LTD. has become an affiliate of Unipres accounted for under the equity method through the underwriting of a capital increase by METALTECH LTD. by way of third-party allotment. We will make efforts to expand sales to automobile manufacturers with a focus on Japan and Asia through the utilization of two companies' networks.

As for the world economy, uncertainty continues to prevail with the trade friction between the US and China, UK's BREXIT, among others. The automobile industry is undergoing a major transformation that occurs only once every 100 years. A transformation that is changing the industry's structural landscape, including cross-industry collaboration that extends beyond mere technological innovation, and the circumstances surrounding our company is becoming even more challenging. Although the circumstance surrounding our company is becoming even more challenging, we will all strive as one Global Unipres and further deepen UPS Activities to enhance our profitability and competitiveness by trying to build up a robust and flexible corporate structure that enables to take advantage of each opportunity. We ask for your further support and guidance.

December, 2019