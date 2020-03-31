Log in
Unipres Corporation    5949   JP3952550006

UNIPRES CORPORATION

(5949)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/30
1003 JPY   -5.29%
03/30UNIPRES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019UNIPRES : Message from Top Executives updated.
PU
2019UNIPRES : IR Calendar updated.
PU
Unipres : Message from the President updated.

03/31/2020 | 08:21pm EDT

At Unipres Corporation, the goal of your management philosophy is to venture beyond the current frontiers of press technology into territory where no other company follow.

Unipres' press technologies are always on the vanguard of the era, paving the way to the future. Unipres is committed to raising its cutting-edge press technologies to an entirely new plane, transforming them into mass-production technologies that enable economical, high quality and stable production. We are determined to continually create new functions and value for press technologies and produce new stamped products never thought achievable with stamping.

Capturing future market needs, Unipres' original technologies bring together materials, dies, equipment, and products to form value-added systems and advanced products that are on an entirely new plane. With our commitment to innovation and the UPS (Unipres Production System) activities through which our business reform is driven, we pursue our vision for the future while never being satisfied with the status quo and striving to become world's top company in our field, both today and tomorrow.

Under our management philosophy, 'Perfecting Machine Press Technologies: Going a Step Beyond', we at Unipres will continue to work toward the highest level of achievement with our slogan 'Unified Commitment to Manufacturing', and by so doing we will continue to earn the confidence of our customers as an innovative and indispensable manufacturer amid a once-in-100 year major transformation that the automotive industry is currently undergoing.

Disclaimer

Unipres Corporation published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 00:20:00 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 293 B
EBIT 2020 5 820 M
Net income 2020 3 997 M
Finance 2020 7 320 M
Yield 2020 5,71%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 7,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
EV / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 43 353 M
Chart UNIPRES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unipres Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPRES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 166,00  JPY
Last Close Price 964,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masanobu Yoshizawa President & Representative Director
Yoshio Ito Head-Personnel & Information Systems
Shinji Shiokawa Director & Head-Technology
Shigeru Asahi Director
Yukihiko Morita Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPRES CORPORATION0.91%417
DENSO CORPORATION3.79%25 742
CUMMINS INC.-24.85%19 919
CONTINENTAL AG-44.45%14 129
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-2.74%13 191
APTIV PLC-47.44%12 741
