Unipres : Message from the President updated.

At Unipres Corporation, the goal of your management philosophy is to venture beyond the current frontiers of press technology into territory where no other company follow.

Unipres' press technologies are always on the vanguard of the era, paving the way to the future. Unipres is committed to raising its cutting-edge press technologies to an entirely new plane, transforming them into mass-production technologies that enable economical, high quality and stable production. We are determined to continually create new functions and value for press technologies and produce new stamped products never thought achievable with stamping.

Capturing future market needs, Unipres' original technologies bring together materials, dies, equipment, and products to form value-added systems and advanced products that are on an entirely new plane. With our commitment to innovation and the UPS (Unipres Production System) activities through which our business reform is driven, we pursue our vision for the future while never being satisfied with the status quo and striving to become world's top company in our field, both today and tomorrow.

Under our management philosophy, 'Perfecting Machine Press Technologies: Going a Step Beyond', we at Unipres will continue to work toward the highest level of achievement with our slogan 'Unified Commitment to Manufacturing', and by so doing we will continue to earn the confidence of our customers as an innovative and indispensable manufacturer amid a once-in-100 year major transformation that the automotive industry is currently undergoing.