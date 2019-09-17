Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  UNIPROF Real Estate Holding    UPR   DE0005509129

UNIPROF REAL ESTATE HOLDING

(UPR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNIPROF Real Estate Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 04:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: UNIPROF Real Estate Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
UNIPROF Real Estate Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.09.2019 / 10:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UNIPROF Real Estate Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 25, 2019 German: http://uprehag.de


17.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UNIPROF Real Estate Holding AG
Rotebühlplatz 17
70178 Stuttgart
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

874753  17.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=874753&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIPROF REAL ESTATE HOLDIN
04:15aUNIPROF REAL ESTATE HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
03/20UNIPROF REAL ESTATE HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
2018UNIPROF REAL ESTATE HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
2018UNIPROF REAL ESTATE HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
2017UNIPROF REAL ESTATE HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
More news
Chart UNIPROF REAL ESTATE HOLDING
Duration : Period :
UNIPROF Real Estate Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPROF REAL ESTATE HOLDING-68.85%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.96%43 413
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.05%37 044
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-25.16%30 207
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.28%29 503
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD8.43%28 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group