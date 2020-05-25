UNIQA Insurance : Resolutions of the 2020 UNIQA Annual General Meeting

25.05.2020

Dividend for 2019 financial year: 18 cents per share

Johann Strobl appointed to UNIQA supervisory body

Amendment of Articles of Association

Dividend

The 21st Annual General Meeting of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (UNIQA) voted in line with the proposal by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to pay a dividend of 18 cents per share for the 2019 financial year. The dividend payment date is 8 June 2020.



New member of the Supervisory Board

Johann Strobl, CEO of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI), was elected to the Supervisory Board of UNIQA Insurance Group AG by the Annual General Meeting.



Long-time bank manager Johann Strobl was Chief Risk Officer at RBI/RZB from 2007 to 2017 and Deputy CEO at RBI from 2013 to 2017. He has been the CEO of RBI, one of the leading banks in Austria and Central and Eastern Europe, since 2017. A business administration graduate, he has worked in the banking industry since 1989 and has served in Management Board positions since 2004.



Erwin Hameseder left UNIQA's Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 25 May 2020.



Amendment of Articles of Association regarding Management Board

The Management Board consists of two or more members, though not more than ten, who are appointed by the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board can appoint a maximum of half of these as deputy members of the Management Board.

UNIQA Group

The UNIQA Group is one of the leading insurance groups in its core markets of Austria and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Around 20,000 employees and exclusive sales partners serve over 10.1 million customers in 18 countries. UNIQA is the second-largest insurance group in Austria with a market share of more than 21 per cent. UNIQA operates in 15 markets in the CEE growth region: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Northern Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia and Ukraine. The UNIQA Group also includes insurance companies in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

