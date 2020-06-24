Log in
UniQure N.V.

UNIQURE N.V.

(QURE)
  Report
News 


uniQure N : in License Deal With CSL Behring to Commercialize Hemophilia Therapy

06/24/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

UniQure N.V. on Wednesday said it entered a licensing deal which will provide CSL Behring exclusive global rights to etranacogene dezaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for patients with hemophilia.

Under the terms of the deal, uniQure will receive an upfront payment of $450 million in cash, and will be eligible for up to $1.6 billion in milestone payments.

UniQure said it "will also be eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties in a range of up to a low-twenties percentage of net product sales arising from the collaboration."

The deal is contingent on completion of antitrust review in the U.S., Australia and the U.K., the company said.

CSL Behring is a CSL Ltd. company.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CSL LIMITED 1.09% 292.36 End-of-day quote.6.02%
UNIQURE N.V. -7.13% 62.91 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
Financials
Sales 2020 2,16 M 2,43 M 2,43 M
Net income 2020 -131 M -147 M -147 M
Net cash 2020 174 M 196 M 196 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 652 M 3 000 M 2 987 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1 149x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 94,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew C. Kapusta CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Astley-Sparke Chairman
Alexander E. Kuta Executive Vice President-Operations
Sander J. van Deventer Executive VP-Research & Product Development
Robert Gut Executive Director & Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIQURE N.V.-5.47%3 000
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.50%94 141
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS35.10%76 694
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS67.46%63 853
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.45.71%30 424
GENMAB A/S47.28%21 647
