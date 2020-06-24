uniQure N : in License Deal With CSL Behring to Commercialize Hemophilia Therapy

By Stephen Nakrosis

UniQure N.V. on Wednesday said it entered a licensing deal which will provide CSL Behring exclusive global rights to etranacogene dezaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for patients with hemophilia.

Under the terms of the deal, uniQure will receive an upfront payment of $450 million in cash, and will be eligible for up to $1.6 billion in milestone payments.

UniQure said it "will also be eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties in a range of up to a low-twenties percentage of net product sales arising from the collaboration."

The deal is contingent on completion of antitrust review in the U.S., Australia and the U.K., the company said.

CSL Behring is a CSL Ltd. company.

