uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences

01/30/2019 | 07:01am EST

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in February:

  • 12th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) in Prague, Czech Republic  
     
    • Annette von Drygalski, M.D., Pharm.D., RMSK, associate clinical professor of medicine and director of the Hemophilia and Thrombosis Treatment Center, University of California San Diego, will deliver an oral presentation on updated clinical data from the ongoing Phase IIb dose-confirmation study of AMT-061 in hemophilia B on Friday, February 8. The presentation will include at least 12 weeks of follow-up on all three patients in the study.  
    • uniQure management will host an investor call and webcast with Dr. von Drygalski that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Details for the conference call and webcast will be forthcoming.
       
  • MassBio Member Forum in Cambridge, MA 
     
    • Dan Leonard, director of global patient advocacy at uniQure, will participate in a panel discussion as part of the MassBio Forum “Gene Therapy Then and Now: Tales of Perseverance from its Inception to Today” on Tuesday, February 12 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. ET.
       
  • CHDI 14th Annual Huntington's disease Conference in Palm Springs, California  
     
    • Pavlina Konstantinova, Ph.D., senior director of new therapeutic target discovery at uniQure, will present as part of the afternoon HTT lowering session on Tuesday, February 26 between 2 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. PT.  Her presentation, “Gene Therapy for Huntington’s Disease: Silencing the Villain,” will focus on uniQure’s proprietary gene-silencing technology platform, miQURETM. Following the speakers’ session, she will participate in a panel discussion.
       
  • Leerink Global Health Care Conference in New York City 
     
    • uniQure will attend the Leerink Global Health Care Conference from February 27 through March 1.  Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure, will participate in a fireside chat on Friday, March 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with liver/metabolic, central nervous system and other severe genetic diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts

For Investors:                                                                                                           For Media:

Maria E. Cantor                               Eva M. Mulder                                                  Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536                       Direct: +31 20 240 6103                                    Direct:  339-970-7558
Mobile: 617-680-9452                      Mobile: +31 6 52 33 15 79                                 Mobile:  339-223-8541
m.cantor@uniQure.com                   e.mulder@uniQure.com                                     t.malone@uniQure.com

