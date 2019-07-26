Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Uniqure NV    QURE   NL0010696654

UNIQURE NV

(QURE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 07:01am EDT

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • 2019 Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day, July 30, Boston, MA.

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will attend and participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, July 30.
     
  • 11th Annual Bioprocessing Summit, August 12 – 16, Boston, MA.

     On Thursday, August 15th at 4:15 p.m. ET, Jacek Lubelski, Ph.D., VP Global Pharmaceutical Development at uniQure, will be presenting “rAAV Large Scale Manufacturing using the Baculovirus Expression Vector Systems (BEVS) technology”
     
  • Reimbursement and Access 2019 Conference, August 13 – 14, Philadelphia, PA.

    • Nick Li, Ph.D., MBA, Senior Director Health Economics and Outcomes Research at uniQure, will be participating in the panel discussion “Building Value and Establishing Market Access Pathways for Cell and Gene Therapies” on Wednesday, August 14th at 11:15 a.m. ET.
     
  • Hemophilia Drug Development Conference (HDD), August 20 – 22, Boston, MA.

     Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at uniQure, will be presenting on the “Significance of Neutralizing Antibodies in Gene Therapy in Hemophilia on Thursday, August 22nd at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington’s disease and other severe genetic diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts  
   
For Investors: For Media:
   
Maria E. CantorEva M. MulderTom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: +31 20 240 6103Direct:  339-970-7558

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIQURE NV
07:01auniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences
GL
07/06uniQure Announces 36 Weeks of Follow-Up Data from Phase IIb Study of AMT-061 ..
GL
06/21uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming 27th Congress of the Internat..
GL
05/31uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences
GL
05/10UNIQURE : Announces Updated Clinical Data from Phase IIb Study of AMT-061 in Pat..
PU
05/02uniQure Announces New Preclinical Data in Hemophilia A and Fabry Disease in O..
GL
04/15uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The America..
GL
03/01uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences
GL
02/28uniQure Announces 2018 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progre..
GL
02/27uniQure Presents New Preclinical Data on AMT-130 at the CHDI's 14th Annual Hu..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5,15 M
EBIT 2019 -104 M
Net income 2019 -103 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -19,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 441x
Capi. / Sales2020 277x
Capitalization 2 271 M
Chart UNIQURE NV
Duration : Period :
Uniqure NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIQURE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 76,84  €
Last Close Price 60,09  €
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew C. Kapusta Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Philip Astley-Sparke Chairman
Scott T. McMillan Chief Operating Officer
Sander J. van Deventer Chief Scientific Officer
Steven L. Zelenkofske Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIQURE NV132.37%2 531
GILEAD SCIENCES6.03%84 736
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.32%44 396
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-18.76%34 238
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC35.26%11 079
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC229.26%10 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group