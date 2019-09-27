Log in
uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in October

09/27/2019 | 07:01am EDT

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in October:

  • 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, October 2 – 4, New York City.

    °      Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure, will present a corporate update on Wednesday, October 2, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
     
  • 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, October 2 – 4, Carlsbad, California.

    °      Jonathan Garen, chief business officer at uniQure, will participate in a panel discussion "Cell and Gene Therapy for Neurological Product Indications" on Wednesday October 2, at 4:00 p.m. PT.
    °  Mr. Garen also will present a corporate update on Wednesday, October 2, at 2:45 p.m. PT.
     
  • National Hemophilia Foundation 71st Bleeding Disorders Conference, October 3 – 5, Anaheim, California.

    °      uniQure will deliver the following presentations during the conference:

        •  Title: No Evidence of Germline Transmission of Vector DNA Following Intravenous Administration of AAV5-hFIX to Male Mice
                Abstract number: CRA21
            Presentation date: Friday, October 4
            Presentation time: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. PT

        •  Title: AMT-061 (AAV5-Padua hFIX variant) an Enhanced Vector for Gene Transfer in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B: Follow-up up to 9 Months in a Phase 2b trial
            Abstract number: QOL29
            Presentation date: Friday, October 4
            Presentation time: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. PT

        •  Title: An Evaluation of Health Utility and Quality-of-Life in Hemophilia: A Systematic Literature Review
            Presentation date: Friday, October 4
            Presentation time: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. PT
  • European Huntington Association 2019 Conference, October 4 – 6, Bucharest, Romania.

    °      Melvin Evers, Ph.D., associate director research at uniQure, will be presenting on the Company’s gene therapy candidate AMT-130 for Huntington’s disease on Sunday October 6, at 10:30 a.m. CET.
    °  Dr. Evers will also participate in a panel discussion at the conclusion of the presentation session "Drug Trials in Huntington’s Disease: What is Happening Right Now?" at 11:20 a.m. CET.
     
  • Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, October 7 – 8, New York City

    °      Matt Kapusta will participate in a fireside chat with research analyst Gbola Amusa on Tuesday, October 8, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
     
  • European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy 2019 Collaborative Congress, October 22 – 25, Barcelona, Spain.

    °      uniQure will deliver the following presentations during the conference:

          Title: A Novel AAV-Based miQURE Gene Therapy for Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3
                Abstract number: P247
            Presentation date: Wednesday, October 23
            Presentation time: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. CET

          Title: Stem Cell Derived Brain Organoids, a Promising Model to Study Adeno Associated Viruses for CNS Gene Therapy
                Abstract number: P381
            Presentation date: Wednesday, October 23
            Presentation time: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. CET
            
        •  Title: Prevalence and Affinity/Avidity Assessment of Pre-Existing NABs Against AAV2, 5 and 8 Analyzed in the Serum of 300 Healthy Donors
                Abstract number: P336
            Presentation date: Thursday, October 24
            Presentation time: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. CET

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA:
   
Maria E. Cantor Eva M. MulderTom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: +31 20 240 6103Direct:  339-970-7558

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
