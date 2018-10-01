Log in
UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Uniserve announces Reorganization of Management team

10/01/2018 | 07:11am CEST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) announces that on September 28, 2018 it reorganized its management team and effective that date, Nicholas Jeffery, Chief Executive Officer was terminated and Mr. Darren Nichols, Vice -President Sales and Customer Services, was appointed President.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.
Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for over 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact. The unique selling proposition of the business is “SMART” People, Solutions, and Technology with over 13,000 customers spread across residential and enterprise centered around Vancouver, Calgary and Kitchener-Waterloo.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

Michael C. Scholz
Chairman of the Board

For more information please contact Deanie Wong at 604-395-3953 or by email at deanie.wong@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  Management has prepared this release and no regulatory has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.  The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements.  Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information.  Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Simon Jeffery Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Curt Scholz Chairman & Secretary
Iain Gordon Chief Financial Officer
Gurmeet Jutla Vice President-Technology
Earnest C. Beaudin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-75.00%0
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.87%221 430
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-4.82%88 053
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-6.15%77 740
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 960
ORANGE-5.11%42 814
