UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION    USS   CA9091724059

UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (USS)
News 
News Summary

Uniserve Announces 3.5:1 Rollback of its Common Shares and Resignation of Director

02/04/2019 | 03:39pm EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) wishes to announce that it will be proceeding with a rollback of its issued and outstanding common shares on a three and one-half (3.5) old for one (1) new basis effective on or before the opening of the market on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 wherein the total 78,779,075 issued and outstanding shares of Uniserve will become 22,508,307 with adjustment due to fractional rounding, on a post-consolidated basis, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Uniserve received Shareholder approval to a consolidation at its Annual General Meeting held January 24, 2019. 

Uniserve further wishes to announce the resignation of Thorsten Gutsche as a Director.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.
Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.  The unique selling proposition of the business is “SMART” People, Solutions, and Technology with over 13,000 customers spread across residential and enterprise centered around Vancouver, Calgary and Kitchener-Waterloo.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada.  When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

Michael C. Scholz
Chairman of the Board

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
