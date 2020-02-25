Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unisys Corporation    UIS

UNISYS CORPORATION

(UIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unisys : ​​European Fisheries Control Agency Awards Contract to Unisys for IT Services and Support to Help Preserve Fish Stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 08:29pm EST

BLUE BELL, Pa., LONDON and VIGO, Spain, February 26, 2020 - Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA) is partnering with Unisys for a range of secure IT services. EFCA is a European Union (EU) agency headquartered in Vigo, Spain and established to assist EU member states in complying with the rules of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) - a set of rules that ensure the sustainability of fishing resources in Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, signed in the third quarter of 2019, Unisys will provide services in support of EFCA's operational information systems and secure access to the tools needed for coordination and cooperation among national control and inspection activities.

EFCA's work is critical in maintaining a pan-European level playing field for the fishing industry, and toward sustainable fisheries by enhancing compliance with existing conservation and management measures through coordination of fisheries control activities and the provision of assistance to Member States and the European Commission. It also provides support to national authorities carrying out coast guard functions in the framework of the European cooperation for Coast Guard together with the European Border and Coast Guard Agency and the European Maritime Safety Agency.

Eduardo Rodríguez, EFCA client executive for Unisys, said: 'Unisys is honored to be working with EFCA and supporting the organization with its aims to promote sustainability and equality in the fishing industry. We have a proud heritage of supporting EU institutions in achieving their objectives and we look forward to working with EFCA to enable its employees, who currently come from 19 different member states, to ensure the effectiveness of its operations to help preserve fish stocks and promote a responsible fishing industry.'

Unisys will provide its services to EFCA as part of a consortium, having partnered with local technology service provider, Altia Consultores SA.

Unisys is a major partner to European Union institutions for critical IT projects and support services and it has continuously grown this footprint for more 20 years. Having signed its first contract with the European Commission in 1997, the company now supports numerous EU agencies and major European institutions. These engagements serve more than 30,000 civil servants working for European institutions across the 28 EU member states.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

###

RELEASE NO.: 0226/9755

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.​

Contacts:
US: Brad Bass, Unisys, 703-439-5887
brad.bass​​@unisys.com

EMEA: Nick Miles, Unisys EMEA, +44(0)7808-391543
nick.miles@gb.unisys.com​​​​​​​​​​


It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.
It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.

Disclaimer

Unisys Corporation published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 01:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNISYS CORPORATION
08:29pUNISYS : ​​European Fisheries Control Agency Awards Contract to Unis..
PU
04:56pUNISYS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:45pUNISYS : ​​Unisys Announces Full-Year and 4Q19 Results; Achieves All..
PU
04:12pUNISYS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04:03pUNISYS : Announces Full-Year and 4Q19 Results; Achieves All Guided Metrics
PR
08:06aUNISYS : Announces Availability Of Trustcheck Saas
AQ
08:06aUNISYS : Unveils Unisys Stealth 5.0 Software Extending Protection to Container a..
AQ
08:06aUNISYS : Launches Global Security Channel Partner Program for Resellers of Unisy..
AQ
02/24UNISYS : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
02/24UNISYS : ​​Unisys Announces Availability of the New Unisys TrustChec..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 952 M
EBIT 2019 276 M
Net income 2019 -7,63 M
Debt 2019 38,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -86,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 987 M
Chart UNISYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unisys Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNISYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,67  $
Last Close Price 15,82  $
Spread / Highest target 89,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter A. Altabef Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael M. Thomson SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Vishal Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Technology
Denise K. Fletcher Independent Director
Lee D. Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNISYS CORPORATION33.39%1 015
ACCENTURE-2.95%129 768
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.24%129 684
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.23%110 108
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.74%75 358
VMWARE, INC.-0.07%62 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group