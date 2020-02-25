Unisys : ​​European Fisheries Control Agency Awards Contract to Unisys for IT Services and Support to Help Preserve Fish Stocks

BLUE BELL, Pa., LONDON and VIGO, Spain, February 26, 2020 - Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA) is partnering with Unisys for a range of secure IT services. EFCA is a European Union (EU) agency headquartered in Vigo, Spain and established to assist EU member states in complying with the rules of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) - a set of rules that ensure the sustainability of fishing resources in Europe.



Under the terms of the agreement, signed in the third quarter of 2019, Unisys will provide services in support of EFCA's operational information systems and secure access to the tools needed for coordination and cooperation among national control and inspection activities.

EFCA's work is critical in maintaining a pan-European level playing field for the fishing industry, and toward sustainable fisheries by enhancing compliance with existing conservation and management measures through coordination of fisheries control activities and the provision of assistance to Member States and the European Commission. It also provides support to national authorities carrying out coast guard functions in the framework of the European cooperation for Coast Guard together with the European Border and Coast Guard Agency and the European Maritime Safety Agency.

Eduardo Rodríguez, EFCA client executive for Unisys, said: 'Unisys is honored to be working with EFCA and supporting the organization with its aims to promote sustainability and equality in the fishing industry. We have a proud heritage of supporting EU institutions in achieving their objectives and we look forward to working with EFCA to enable its employees, who currently come from 19 different member states, to ensure the effectiveness of its operations to help preserve fish stocks and promote a responsible fishing industry.'

Unisys will provide its services to EFCA as part of a consortium, having partnered with local technology service provider, Altia Consultores SA.

Unisys is a major partner to European Union institutions for critical IT projects and support services and it has continuously grown this footprint for more 20 years. Having signed its first contract with the European Commission in 1997, the company now supports numerous EU agencies and major European institutions. These engagements serve more than 30,000 civil servants working for European institutions across the 28 EU member states.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.



###

RELEASE NO.: 0226/9755



Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.​



Contacts:



US: Brad Bass, Unisys, 703-439-5887



brad.bass​​@unisys.com





EMEA: Nick Miles, Unisys EMEA, +44(0)7808-391543

nick.miles@gb.unisys.com​​​​​​​​​​







