Unisys : ​​Secure Digital Transformation Propels Unisys into CIO 100 for Second Consecutive Year

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 11, 2019 - Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the company's secure digital transformation of its business and IT operations has earned it a 2019 CIO 100 award from leading IT media outlet CIO. This is the second consecutive year in which Unisys' ongoing transformation has won CIO 100 recognition.

In announcing their selections, CIO's editors noted that Unisys and other honorees 'exemplify what it means to deliver business value through the innovative use of technology. This elite group is creating competitive advantage in their organizations, improving business processes, enabling growth and improving relationships with customers.'

Unisys' digital transformation has fulfilled those criteria and more. It has been a catalyst for innovation, enabling the company to reduce IT costs and redirect more resources toward building new capabilities. For example, in 2017, 25% of Unisys IT labor focused on innovation; now, more than 40% does so. In addition, in 2018 the company reduced the cost of running IT by 14% versus 2017 and has shown improved associate satisfaction with delivery of digital equipment, collaboration tools and network improvements.

'Thanks to our digital transformation, Unisys today is a far more agile organization than we were two years ago,' said Upinder Phanda, vice president and chief information officer, Unisys. 'We have transformed the economics of IT within the company, from a capital model to an on-demand expense model so we can grow or shrink our IT environment as our business changes. By migrating to the cloud, we have lowered support costs associated with installing and maintaining hardware or upgrading data centers and have refocused our IT associates on innovation for the business. Our success provides a model for our clients as they pursue their own digital transformation goals and burnishes our credentials as an organization that can deliver the same benefits for them.'

The following are just a few key enablers of Unisys' transformation:

Built a security wrapper for the hybrid cloud environment with Unisys Stealth ® , whichuses identity-based dynamic isolation™ to empower the organization to respond to threats in a matter of seconds by quickly and proactively isolating users and devices;

, whichuses identity-based dynamic isolation™ to empower the organization to respond to threats in a matter of seconds by quickly and proactively isolating users and devices; Moved more than 500 servers and 530 terabytes of storage securely to the Microsoft Azure cloud;

Migrated more than 300 core applications from on-premise data centers to the cloud;

Made robotics a key part of the IT and business infrastructure − from robotic process automation (RPA) of previously manual activities to bots for improved self-service and end-user productivity in resolving technical issues; and

Revamped corporate IT policies thoroughly to reflect and further the new digital way of delivering services to the business.

For a detailed view of Unisys' award-wining secure digital transformation, click here.

