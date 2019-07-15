Log in
Unisys : ​​Unisys Announces Date of Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

07/15/2019 | 08:20am EDT

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 15, 2019 - Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) said today that it will release its second-quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Following the release, Unisys will host a conference call with the financial community from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The company will offer a live, listen-only Webcast of the conference call on the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor. A replay of the Webcast will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly following the conference call.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

###

RELEASE NO.: 0715/9689

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.​​​

Contacts:
Investor Contact: Courtney Holben, 215-986-3379
courtney.holben@unisys.com​​​​​​
Media Contact: John Clendening, 214-403-1981​
​ ​john.clendening@unisys​.com​​​​​​​


Disclaimer

Unisys Corporation published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 12:19:12 UTC
