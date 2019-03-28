Unisys : ​​Unisys Announces U.S. Federal Agency Contracts Valued at Up to $252 Million

RESTON, Va., March 28, 2019 - Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a series of contracts with U.S. Federal agencies valued at up to $252 million in total.



The Unisys contracts announced today are:

A contract valued at $102 million with the U.S. Census Bureau to provide secure IT infrastructure support services for thousands of remote workers, as well as the bureau's workforce in 248 local offices and six regional centers, two paper data capture sites and five island area offices. The contract was awarded in the third quarter of 2018. (See separate release here.)

A selection by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), an independent bureau within the U.S. Department of the Treasury, to provide secure cloud services for the bureau's employees. Under a new blanket purchasing agreement (BPA) valued at up to $69 million, Unisys will implement and validate identity and access management and cloud access broker services so the OCC can securely operate four of its critical applications in the cloud. Unisys will apply its CloudForte™ solution to help OCC quickly and securely obtain the innovation, scale and cost efficiencies of the cloud while complying with all U.S. federal regulations. The contract was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2018. (See separate release here.)



The awarding of multiple task orders valued at up to $57 million by the U.S. General Services Administration's (GSA) Office of the Chief Information Officer to help GSA's Public Buildings Services (PBS) secure, operate and maintain systems used to track inventory associated with federal government workspace and to create and manage computer-aided drawings of buildings and workspace. The task orders were awarded during the first three quarters of 2018. (See separate release here.)

A contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) - a new client for Unisys - to provide cloud advisory services to help accelerate its transition to the cloud, supporting the VA's goals of delivering secure digital experiences to benefit the U.S. veteran community. The Cloud Advisory Services work is being performed under a task order, valued at up to $24.7 million. Unisys will apply CloudForte, tailored to VA requirements, in creating a strategy to accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud. The contract was awarded in the third quarter of 2018. (See separate release here.)

'This series of contract wins highlights the value Unisys is providing to U.S. Federal agencies with best-in-class commercial solutions and deep domain expertise,' said Venkatapathi 'PV' Puvvada, president of Unisys Federal. 'Unisys is deeply proud of its role in successfully delivering modern digital services that provide better mission outcomes for these agencies and the citizens they serve.'

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements rely on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Risks include without limitation that the total value of the task order is based on the assumption that the government will exercise all option years, which is at the government's discretion, and that the base period and each option year will continue for its full term, or the possibility that no additional task orders will be issued to the company under the vehicle and that option periods, which are at the government's sole discretion, may not be exercised. Agreements with government agencies are terminable before the end of their terms and are subject to the availability of appropriated funds. Additional discussion of factors that could affect Unisys future results is contained in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

