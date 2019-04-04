Unisys : ​​Unisys Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef to Discuss Cybersecurity Moonshot Initiative at George W. Bush Presidential Center Event

DALLAS, April 4, 2019 - Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef will participate in a panel discussion on 'Technological Transformations and Threats' on April 11 as part of the George W. Bush Presidential Center's Forum on Leadership, a landmark annual gathering to develop, recognize and celebrate leadership.

Altabef will appear on the panel along with Michael Chertoff, former secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and founder and executive chairman of The Chertoff Group. To be moderated by Eva Chiang, director of research and evaluation for the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the session is scheduled to begin at 1:15 pm on April 11 and will be live-streamed for media who cannot attend.

Altabef will discuss his work on the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC), a presidential advisory committee established in 1982. Altabef serves as co-chair of the NSTAC's Cybersecurity Moonshot initiative, the goal of which is to make the Internet safe and secure for the delivery of critical services by 2028. The Cybersecurity Moonshot team delivered its report - which calls for a 'whole of nation' approach encompassing government, business and academia, similar to the approach taken with the original Apollo Moonshot - to the White House in November 2018.

'America is at a critical juncture with our growing cyber risk. We have already absorbed many first shots in the cyber wars, and they are a clarion call for taking action now,' said Altabef, who on March 28 was awarded the 2019 Federal 100 Industry Eagle Award for his work on the Cybersecurity Moonshot. 'It is up to us as a nation to work together to deliver a resilient Internet that can support the stability and growth this nation deserves.'

For more information on the Cybersecurity Moonshot, visit www.unisys.com/moonshot.

