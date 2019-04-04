Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unisys Corporation    UIS

UNISYS CORPORATION

(UIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unisys : ​​Unisys Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef to Discuss Cybersecurity Moonshot Initiative at George W. Bush Presidential Center Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 08:32am EDT

DALLAS, April 4, 2019 - Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef will participate in a panel discussion on 'Technological Transformations and Threats' on April 11 as part of the George W. Bush Presidential Center's Forum on Leadership, a landmark annual gathering to develop, recognize and celebrate leadership.

Altabef will appear on the panel along with Michael Chertoff, former secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and founder and executive chairman of The Chertoff Group. To be moderated by Eva Chiang, director of research and evaluation for the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the session is scheduled to begin at 1:15 pm on April 11 and will be live-streamed for media who cannot attend.

Altabef will discuss his work on the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC), a presidential advisory committee established in 1982. Altabef serves as co-chair of the NSTAC's Cybersecurity Moonshot initiative, the goal of which is to make the Internet safe and secure for the delivery of critical services by 2028. The Cybersecurity Moonshot team delivered its report - which calls for a 'whole of nation' approach encompassing government, business and academia, similar to the approach taken with the original Apollo Moonshot - to the White House in November 2018.

'America is at a critical juncture with our growing cyber risk. We have already absorbed many first shots in the cyber wars, and they are a clarion call for taking action now,' said Altabef, who on March 28 was awarded the 2019 Federal 100 Industry Eagle Award for his work on the Cybersecurity Moonshot. 'It is up to us as a nation to work together to deliver a resilient Internet that can support the stability and growth this nation deserves.'

For more information on the Cybersecurity Moonshot, visit www.unisys.com/moonshot.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

###

RELEASE NO.: 0404/9663

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.​​​

John Clendening, 214-403-1981​
​ ​john.clendening@unisys​.com ​​​​​​​

Disclaimer

Unisys Corporation published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 12:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNISYS CORPORATION
08:32aUNISYS : ​​Unisys Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef to Discuss Cybersec..
PU
07:56aUNISYS : Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef to Discuss Cybersecurity Moonshot Initia..
PR
04/03UNISYS : ​​Two-Thirds of U.S. Healthcare Providers are Behind the Cu..
PU
04/03UNISYS : Two-Thirds of U.S. Healthcare Providers are Behind the Curve in Digital..
PR
04/02UNISYS : ​​Unisys to Host Marketing Webinar for Investment Community
PU
04/02UNISYS : to Host Marketing Webinar for Investment Community
PR
03/29UNISYS : ​​Unisys Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef Wins Federal Comput..
PU
03/29UNISYS : Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef Wins Federal Computer Week Eagle Award f..
PR
03/28UNISYS : ​​Unisys Announces U.S. Federal Agency Contracts Valued at ..
PU
03/28UNISYS : Announces U.S. Federal Agency Contracts Valued at Up to $252 Million
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 846 M
EBIT 2019 251 M
Net income 2019 47,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,26
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 612 M
Chart UNISYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unisys Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNISYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter A. Altabef Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Inder M. Singh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vishal Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Technology
Denise K. Fletcher Independent Director
Lee D. Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNISYS CORPORATION3.10%612
VMWARE, INC.35.81%130 927
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.36%127 251
ACCENTURE25.66%118 218
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.84%113 781
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.86%70 328
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About