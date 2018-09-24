Unisys : ​​Unisys Introduces FamilyNow™ Child Portal to Help Child Welfare Case Workers More Easily Communicate with Children at Risk

BLUE BELL, Pa., September 24, 2018 - Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the global availability of the FamilyNow™ Child Portal, a tool for children at risk that enables child welfare workers to better address their needs by more easily communicating and building relationships with them.



The new portal is accessible via any web-enabled device and available for implementation either separately or as a part of FamilyNow, a comprehensive, next-generation case management software solution that helps government social services agencies protect children at risk. It features a graphical interface that makes it easy for foster children 13 and under to share information, photos and more, with access and content approved by caseworkers. All Child Portal data and communications are protected through industry-leading cybersecurity and privacy protection tools.

'The FamilyNow Child Portal uses friendly and secure technology to address an ongoing challenge for child welfare professionals,' said Mark Forman, vice president and global head of Unisys Public Sector. 'It's not uncommon for today's child welfare worker to have between 20 and 30 cases, with many of those cases involving multiple children. Workers often struggle just to see children in the required timeframes, let alone develop relationships through constant communication. The FamilyNow Child Portal makes this possible so that case workers can more easily take action and focus on outcomes.'

For more information on the FamilyNow child welfare solution, click here or visit www.unisys.com/FamilyNow.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

