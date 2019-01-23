Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unisys Corporation    UIS

UNISYS CORPORATION (UIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unisys : ​​Unisys Names Lisa A. Hook to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 11:49pm EST

BLUE BELL, Pa., January 23, 2019 - Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Lisa A. Hook has been elected to the Unisys board of directors, effective February 15, 2019.

Hook brings to Unisys more than three decades of management experience in media, entertainment and information businesses. Most recently, she served as president and chief executive officer at Neustar, Inc., a Sterling, Va.-based, global information services provider of which she remains a director.

'It is a pleasure to join the Unisys board,' said Hook. 'I look forward to working with the company to further its success in building better and more secure outcomes for its clients.'

Prior to joining Neustar, Hook served in executive positions at SunRocket, Inc.; AOL, Inc.; Time Warner, Inc.; and Viacom International, Inc. Hook serves on the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC).

Hook also serves on the boards of Philip Morris International and Worldpay Inc. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts, and the Dickinson School of Law at Penn State University, where she earned a Juris Doctorate.

'We enthusiastically welcome Lisa to the Unisys board,' said Unisys Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef. 'Her experience in leading Neustar and expertise in the field of analytics will help guide Unisys and contribute to our ongoing initiative to embed leading, real-time analytics in our solutions. I look forward to working with Lisa on the Unisys board.'

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

###

RELEASE NO.: 0123/9638​

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.​

Contacts:
Tony Buglione, Unisys, 215-274-1942

Disclaimer

Unisys Corporation published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 04:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNISYS CORPORATION
01/23UNISYS : ​​Unisys Names Lisa A. Hook to Board of Directors
PU
01/23UNISYS : Names Lisa A. Hook to Board of Directors
PR
01/22UNISYS : ​​Unisys Announces Date of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 201..
PU
01/22UNISYS : Announces Date of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results a..
PR
01/22UNISYS : Chief Trust Officer Tells Futurists Davos Cybersecurity Deployment
AQ
01/22UNISYS : Today`s Decisions on Cybersecurity Must Focus on Deploying Emerging Tec..
AQ
01/21UNISYS : ​​Today's Decisions on Cybersecurity Must Focus on Deployin..
PU
01/21UNISYS : Today's Decisions on Cybersecurity Must Focus on Deploying Emerging Tec..
PR
01/14UNISYS : Governments and Businesses Must Leverage Advancing Technologies for a S..
AQ
01/11UNISYS : ​​Governments and Businesses Must Leverage Advancing Techno..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 815 M
EBIT 2018 232 M
Net income 2018 71,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,57
P/E ratio 2019 253,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 645 M
Chart UNISYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unisys Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNISYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,5 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter A. Altabef Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Inder M. Singh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vishal Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Technology
Denise K. Fletcher Independent Director
Lee D. Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNISYS CORPORATION8.34%645
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.91%111 345
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.47%100 242
ACCENTURE5.25%94 961
VMWARE, INC.9.95%60 676
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING2.52%58 293
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.