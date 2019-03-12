Unisys : ​Unisys Named a Leader in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; Company Positioned Highest on Ability to Execute Axis

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 12, 2019 - Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Gartner has positioned the company in the Leaders quadrant of its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America - positioning Unisys among 21 companies delivering managed workplace services.



Gartner defines managed workplace services (MWS) as a subset of the IT outsourcing market that includes traditional end-user outsourcing as well as new digital workplace services to provide cloud-first, automated and integrated support to end users. The report, which evaluated the market, positioned Unisys highest on the ability to execute axis.

'With the workplace as the front line of digital change and employee engagement, innovative workplace services give organizations a competitive edge,' the report said.

'To us, Gartner's recognition of Unisys as a Leader in managed workplace services validates our approach to the digital workplace, focusing on security and automation to increase productivity and user satisfaction for our clients,' said Eric Hutto, senior vice president and president, Enterprise Solutions, Unisys. 'We believe this report illustrates that we are responding to the needs of today's digital workers for secure collaboration and the ability to harness automation and artificial intelligence for the most efficient workforce support.'

The Unisys suite of Digital Workplace Services enables clients to transform their end-user collaboration platforms, services and productivity solutions into a modern, cloud-based, mobility-enabled digital workplace that fosters worker innovation and productivity while reducing IT costs. Unisys InteliServe™ transforms the traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience for the modern digital workplace - as a strength.

'Our investments in Digital Workplace Services complement our already strong ability to execute on behalf of our clients, delivering business value with focused innovation,' said Mickey Davis, global vice president of Digital Workplace Services for Unisys. 'Our consistent delivery methods paired with our investments allow us to not only bring new technologies to our clients but also to use those technologies to enhance their customers' experiences.'

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America (Published on: 14 January 2019; Authored by: Daniel Barros, Mark Ray) can be accessed here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

