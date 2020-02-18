Unisys : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons

*AllianceBernstein L.P. is a majority owned subsidiary of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"). AllianceBernstein operates under independent management and makes independent decisions from EQH and its respective subsidiaries, and EQH calculates and reports beneficial ownership separately from AllianceBernstein pursuant to guidance provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission in Release Number 34-39538 (January 12, 1998).

AllianceBernstein may be deemed to share beneficial ownership with EQH reporting persons by virtue of 0 shares of common stock acquired on behalf of the general and special accounts of the affiliated entities for which AllianceBernstein serves as a subadvisor. Each of AllianceBernstein and the EQH entities reporting herein acquired their shares of common stock for investment purposes in the ordinary course of their investment management and insurance businesses.

Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of Class.

If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following: [ ]

Item 6. Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.

Not Applicable

Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company.

Not Applicable

Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group.

Not Applicable. This schedule is not being filed pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J) or Rule 13d-1(d).

Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group.

Not Applicable

Item Certification. 10.

By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.