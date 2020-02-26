Unisys : Announces Range of Key Public Sector Contract Wins Across the Globe

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a series of public sector contracts with clients across the globe.

The Unisys contracts announced today are:

A U.S. state government signed a contract with the company for an integrated security framework and related disaster recovery services as well as to continue to provide private hybrid cloud services. The two-year contract is worth approximately $144 million , supporting government initiatives to provide mission-critical systems and data to state agencies and citizens. The contract was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Unisys expanded its relationship with an Australian state government agency to move much larger workloads than originally anticipated away from the client's on-premise data center into Unisys-managed hybrid cloud environments. The contract was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2019.

A contract with the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA) for a range of secure IT services. EFCA is a European Union (EU) agency established to assist EU member states in complying with the rules of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) – a set of rules that ensure the sustainability of fishing resources in Europe . Unisys will provide services in support of EFCA's operational information systems and secure access to the tools needed for coordination and cooperation among national control and inspection activities. The contract was awarded in the third quarter of 2019. (See separate release here.)

Unisys signed a new three-year contract with the Department of Transportation for a state government in Brazil responsible for vehicle and driver licensing. Under the agreement, Unisys will provide ClearPath® Software Series Technology, executing on a Virtual Server Farm provided by the client, including ePortal and ClearPath Forward® services for application modernization. The contract was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Unisys Momentum in Public Sector

As part of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings report on February 25, Unisys reported growth of 7% year over year in non-GAAP adjusted revenue for public sector in 2019. Public sector business (assuming the removal of U.S. Federal) accounted for 30% of the company's 2019 global revenue, and the company serves more than 240 federal, state and local government agencies around the world.

"This series of contract wins highlights our ability to deliver a wide range of secure, innovative solutions and services to federal, state and local governments all over the world," said Eric Hutto, senior vice president and president, Unisys Enterprise Solutions. "It also reflects our expertise in infrastructure modernization and hybrid cloud solutions, for which demand is strong. As a result of the increased flexibility pro forma for the sale of U.S. Federal, we will have better ability to pursue these opportunities going forward, with sales efforts already underway."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing.

