Unisys : Bancolombia Selects Unisys to Provide Enhanced Digital Workplace and Security Capabilities through InteliServe™ and Unisys Stealth®

BOGOTÁ, Colombia and BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Bancolombia has selected Unisys to support the bank's digital transformation. Unisys will provide secure digital workplace service capabilities supporting more than 24,000 employees, including a help desk that typically processes more than 150,000 human resources and IT operations interactions per month.

Signed in the third quarter of 2019, the contract calls for Unisys to provide Bancolombia with a wide range of secure digital workplace services, including service desk and field services. Unisys will provide support for approximately 4,500 monthly incidents across more than 900 branches in Colombia, and more than 6,000 merchants with point-of-sale capabilities.

Service desk support is powered by Unisys InteliServe™, which launched last year and leverages best-in-class technologies, including omnichannel and cloud contact center capabilities designed to create an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace. Through this centralized system of IT support, employees will have direct, seamless and secure access to the tools and information they need – enabling greater employee productivity, collaboration and efficiency.

"We believe that companies should promote interaction, instead of hierarchy, because only in this way can real trust, collaboration and two-way communication in teams be established and nurtured," said Cipriano López, Bancolombia Innovation leader. "With Unisys' support, we will create new ways to bring our employees closer together, fostering the cultural transformation that needs to take place before true innovation can happen."

Unisys is also providing Bancolombia with leading-edge security technology, including Unisys Stealth(identity)™ biometric identity management software to support critical transactions including password reset in core systems and credit card support in help desk, as well as secure access control and password reset for core banking systems.

The new agreement was signed after the "V Version of Bancolombia Suppliers and Strategic Allies Event," a ceremony that took place in Medellín in which Unisys was recognized as the best supplier in the "Customer Experience" category.

"We stand firmly with Bancolombia in support of this critical digital transformation initiative. Our help desk and onsite digital workplace services, combined with our best-in-class security, will enable greater employee productivity so that Bancolombia is able to deliver an optimal, secure experience for their customers," said Eduardo Almeida, Unisys vice president and general manager for Latin America. "With this agreement we are building on our strong, long-standing relationship that has contributed to the success of the bank and its subsidiaries for many years, and has established Unisys as a strategic ally for the business."

More than 400 financial institutions worldwide rely on Unisys solutions, and seven of the 10 largest banks in Latin America are Unisys clients. For more information on Unisys financial services offerings, please click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most digitally demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation.

