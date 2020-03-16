Unisys : Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Extends Work with Unisys for Secure, On-Demand Hybrid Cloud Computing Program

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has selected the company to continue to provide private hybrid cloud services as well as an integrated security framework and related disaster recovery services through the Pa. Compute Services (PACS) contract. These services support some of Pennsylvania's digital government initiatives to provide continuity in the delivery of vital systems and data center operations for state agencies and citizens. The contract extends work first awarded to Unisys in 2014.

The two-year contract extension, worth up to $144 million, was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2019. Under the contract, Unisys will continue to support the part of the Commonwealth's secure hybrid cloud environment that includes the ability to access and pay for IT services as needed, enabling the Commonwealth to reduce operating costs while enhancing flexibility and service delivery. In addition, Unisys will continue to provide managed services for mainframe support, storage, security and containers; related command center services; disaster recovery management; database services and facilities management.

"We look forward to continuing to provide value through the PACS agreement to help the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania achieve its goals by adopting a hybrid cloud model and securing critical data at a lower cost to citizens," said Michael Morrison, vice president and general manager for Unisys Enterprise Solutions Americas. "As a Pennsylvania-based company, Unisys is proud of its longstanding relationship with the Commonwealth, as well as our solid service record and our ability to bring unique innovative solutions to state agencies."

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements rely on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. In particular, statements in this release regarding the estimated value of the contract are based on assumptions regarding the volume of services to be delivered to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The contract's on-demand computing model allows the Commonwealth to pay only for the services used, and there is no obligation for the Commonwealth to procure any services. The contract value mentioned in the press release is the based on the Commonwealth's estimate of the volume of services to be procured. The estimated values in this release are not guaranteed because: the volume of services is subject to the Commonwealth's discretion; the contract is terminable by the Commonwealth before the end of its term; the Commonwealth's duty to pay for services is subject to the availability of appropriated funds; and pricing may be subject to adjustment, under certain circumstances, as a result of periodic benchmarking surveys. Additional discussion of factors that could affect Unisys future results is contained in periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

