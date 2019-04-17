Unisys : Data Security the Top Taiwan Consumer Priority When Choosing a Bank - New Unisys Research Finds

TAIPEI, Taiwan and BLUE BELL, Pa., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) reveals Taiwanese bank customers rank data security as the issue that matters to them most about their bank – underscoring the importance of data security as banks prepare to work with third-parties to roll out new services in an Open Banking environment.

The 2019 Asia Pacific Banking Insights: Trusting in the Banking Experience is a study of the attitudes of banking customers in Taiwan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and the Philippines. This year's report identifies which bank attributes matter most to consumers and explores the delicate relationship between security, convenience and trust in financial institutions.

The majority of Taiwan consumers (69 percent) cite the security and safety of customer data as the thing that matters to them most when engaging with a bank. More than half (55 percent) rank fast and efficient service as a priority, while 52 percent cite minimal disruption of a credit card or account if a fraud attempt is discovered.

Of the five countries surveyed, Taiwan bank consumers have the second lowest level of trust in banks to protect customer data with 19 percent of respondents citing banks as the organization they most trust to share personal data with, while 23 percent trust government to do so. One in four people (24 percent) say they don't trust any organization. Young people aged 18-24 years have the highest trust in banks (26 percent).

"Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission is focused on promoting digital transformation within the Taiwan banking sector but it has not implemented mandatory requirements to prepare for Open Banking – where banks can digitally share data and processes with third parties to provide new services to customers. However, this research shows that Taiwan's banks don't have the trust of the public. New Open Banking services will be key to creating a new customer experience. But as security is the top priority for consumers when choosing their bank, Taiwan's banks need to act quickly to build consumer trust by visibly enhancing their security. Some good news for Taiwan's banks is that trust is highest among young customers, providing a foundation on which to build their customers' trust over time," said Ian Selbie, industry director Financial Services, Unisys Asia Pacific.

Taiwanese bank consumers are increasingly frustrated by inefficient bank interactions and not being able to fully complete transactions online. They rank having to repeat themselves to different consultants or bank channels as the most annoying thing about their bank with 30 percent annoyed by this issue – up from 21 percent in 2018. And frustration with online services that require a visit to a branch or printing a form has grown from 16 percent to 19 percent over the last year. Annoyance with long queues, the top annoyance in previous years, has fallen from 38 percent to 29 percent over the last year.

"While Taiwan's banks have moved more of their services online, they do not yet provide a true omnichannel experience across all touch points. Today's bank consumer expects online services to be a complete end-to-end experience," said Selbie.

The vast majority of Taiwanese bank customers are comfortable using voice, face or fingerprint recognition to access mobile banking apps (78 percent) or facial or fingerprint recognition at an ATM (73 percent). Slightly fewer (64 percent) are comfortable using voice recognition when calling the bank's call center. However they are yet to embrace behavioral biometrics, with only 54 percent comfortable with a bank tracking the unique way a person scrolls through websites, types on a phone or presses buttons, to verify identity. However, this is still the highest level of comfort in behavioral biometrics of the five countries surveyed.

"Of those who don't support using biometrics in banking, most say it is because they don't want the bank to have access to their identity data (60 percent) or they feel biometrics data is not safe and could be stolen (58 percent). Being able to show customers how their bank will protect their data both a competitive differentiator and key to being able to implement such new measures to further improve bank customer experience and security," said Selbie.

For more information, download the full Asia Pacific Banking Insights survey report or infographic visit: www.unisys.com/BankingInsightsAPAC.

More than 450 financial institutions worldwide rely on Unisys solutions. Elevate™ is an end-to-end, digital banking software platform and suite of applications designed to help financial institutions deliver an instantly secure, omnichannel banking experience to their customers. Elevate is secured with Unisys' Stealth®, an identity-based microsegmentation security software that allows banks to microsegment and conceal critical assets and establish encrypted channels for secure user, application and system communication.

For more information on Unisys' financial services capabilities, please visit http://www.unisys.com/industries/financial-services.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

