Unit Corporation : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference

Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) announced today that it will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, June 5th. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time (6:30 a.m. Central Time). Listeners may access this webcast via the Company’s website at www.unitcorp.com.

Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in oil and natural gas exploration, production, contract drilling and natural gas gathering and processing. Unit’s Common Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol UNT. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.

