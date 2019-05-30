Log in
UNIT CORPORATION

(UNT)
Unit Corporation : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference

05/30/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) announced today that it will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, June 5th. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time (6:30 a.m. Central Time). Listeners may access this webcast via the Company’s website at www.unitcorp.com.

Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in oil and natural gas exploration, production, contract drilling and natural gas gathering and processing. Unit’s Common Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol UNT. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 821 M
EBIT 2019 109 M
Net income 2019 42,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,33
P/E ratio 2020 6,06
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 538 M
Chart UNIT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unit Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,3 $
Spread / Average Target 89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry D. Pinkston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Michael Adcock Chairman
David T. Merrill Chief Operating Officer
George Leslie Austin Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William B. Morgan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIT CORPORATION-32.63%538
CNOOC LTD6.41%73 486
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.54%67 969
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.89%50 157
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-14.83%38 890
ANADARKO PETROLEUM63.07%35 821
