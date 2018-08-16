Log in
News Summary

Unit : to Present at EnerCom's 2018 The Oil & Gas Conference

08/16/2018

Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) announced today that it will present at EnerCom's 2018 The Oil & Gas Conference, which will be held August 19 - 23, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. Unit's presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, August 22nd at 10:05 a.m. Mountain Time (12:05 p.m. Eastern Time). Listeners may access the webcast via the Company's website at www.unitcorp.com. The presentation will also be broadcast live on The Oil & Gas Conference website at www.theoilandgasconference.com.

Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in oil and gas exploration, production, contract drilling and natural gas gathering and processing. Unit's Common Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol UNT. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005665/en/

Unit Corporation
Michael D. Earl, 918-493-7700
Vice President, Investor Relations
www.unitcorp.com

Disclaimer

Unit Corporation published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 20:45:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 841 M
EBIT 2018 125 M
Net income 2018 45,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,07
P/E ratio 2019 15,21
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 1 416 M
Managers
NameTitle
Larry D. Pinkston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Michael Adcock Chairman
David T. Merrill Chief Operating Officer
George Leslie Austin Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William B. Morgan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIT CORPORATION19.09%1 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS23.56%83 845
EOG RESOURCES14.05%71 282
CNOOC LTD9.27%69 620
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.15%61 001
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.60%42 746
