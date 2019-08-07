Log in
UNIT : to Present at EnerCom's 2019 The Oil & Gas Conference
PU
04:59pUNIT CORPORATION : to Present at EnerCom's 2019 The Oil & Gas Conference
BU
08/06UNIT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Unit : to Present at EnerCom's 2019 The Oil & Gas Conference

08/07/2019

Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) announced today that it will present at EnerCom's 2019 The Oil & Gas Conference, which will be held August 11 - 14, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Unit's presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet on Tuesday, August 13th at 10:05 a.m. Mountain Time (12:05 p.m. Eastern Time). Listeners may access the webcast via the Company's website at www.unitcorp.com. The presentation will also be broadcast live on The Oil & Gas Conference website at www.theoilandgasconference.com.

Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in oil and gas exploration, production, contract drilling and natural gas gathering and processing. Unit's Common Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol UNT. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005853/en/

Michael D. Earl
Vice President, Investor Relations
(918) 493-7700
www.unitcorp.com

Disclaimer

Unit Corporation published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 21:24:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 703 M
EBIT 2019 32,1 M
Net income 2019 -15,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 2,99x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,35x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 248 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,40  $
Last Close Price 4,46  $
Spread / Highest target 438%
Spread / Average Target 178%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry D. Pinkston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Michael Adcock Chairman
David T. Merrill Chief Operating Officer
George Leslie Austin Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William B. Morgan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIT CORPORATION-67.23%248
CNOOC LTD-0.82%68 683
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.02%60 203
EOG RESOURCES INC.-10.24%45 430
ANADARKO PETROLEUM66.74%36 579
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-19.49%35 606
