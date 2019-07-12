Log in
10:15aUNITE : Notice of Results
PU
07/08UNITE : Quarterly valuation update
PU
07/04UNITE : Publication of Circular
PU
Unite : Notice of Results

07/12/2019

12 July 2019

THE UNITE GROUP PLC

NOTIFICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS

The Unite Group plc, the UK's leading owner, developer and manager of student accommodation, will announce its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2019 on 23 July 2019.

A management presentation will be held at 08:30at Numis Securities, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LT. A webcast and conference call facility will also be available.

To register for admission to the presentation or to request conference call details, please contact unite@powerscourt-group.com no later than Friday 19 July 2019. Registration for the webcast is available at https://webcasts.unite-group.co.uk/results/2019interim.

For further information, please contact:

Unite Students

Joe Lister, Chief Financial Officer

Michael Burt, Director of Strategy and Investor Relations

Powerscourt

Justin Griffiths

Victoria Heslop

Tel: +44 117 302 7005

Tel: +44 20 7250 1446

Disclaimer

Unite Group plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 14:14:01 UTC
