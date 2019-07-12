Unite : Notice of Results

12 July 2019

THE UNITE GROUP PLC

NOTIFICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS

The Unite Group plc, the UK's leading owner, developer and manager of student accommodation, will announce its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2019 on 23 July 2019.

A management presentation will be held at 08:30at Numis Securities, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LT. A webcast and conference call facility will also be available.

To register for admission to the presentation or to request conference call details, please contact unite@powerscourt-group.com no later than Friday 19 July 2019. Registration for the webcast is available at https://webcasts.unite-group.co.uk/results/2019interim.

For further information, please contact: