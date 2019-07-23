Unite : Result of Meeting

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

23 July 2019

THE UNITE GROUP PLC (THE 'COMPANY' OR 'UNITE')

GENERAL MEETING - VOTING RESULTS

Following the Company's announcement on 4 July in relation to the publication of a circular and notice of General Meeting in connection with the acquisition of Liberty Living Group Plc by Unite (the 'Acquisition'), the Company is pleased to announce that the resolution was duly passed on a show of hands at the General Meeting held earlier today. The Acquisition is expected to complete early in Q4 2019 and is conditional on Competition and Markets Authority's clearance.

Details of the proxy votes for the General Meeting are as follows:

For Against Resolution Votes* % Votes Cast Votes % Votes Cast *** Votes Withheld ** 1 Approval of the Acquisition and allotment of Consideration Shares 246,126,829 100.00 2,518 0.00 12,128

* Includes those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

** A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

***0.0001 rounded to 0.00 for consistency

Maximum number of shares represented by proxy: 246,141,475 shares

Number of ordinary shares in issue as at the date of the General Meeting (no shares held in treasury): 290,314,503 shares

Pursuant toUK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copy of the above resolution, adopted at the General Meeting will be shortly submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The full text of the resolution passed at the General Meeting can be found herein the Notice of General Meeting, included in the shareholder circular, on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Unite Students Christopher Szpojnarowicz, Company Secretary +44 (0) 117 302 7120 J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Joint Financial Adviser and Joint Bookrunner) Robert Constant Bronson Albery Barry Meyers Kristof Vashegyi +44 (0) 20 7742 4000 Numis (Sole Sponsor, Joint Financial Adviser and Joint Bookrunner) Heraclis Economides Ben Stoop Oliver Hardy +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 Powerscourt (PR Adviser to Unite) Justin Griffiths Victoria Heslop +44 (0) 20 7250 1446

